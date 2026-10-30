Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the use of its drug ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

The company said the US FDA approved its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA, an IL-23 inhibitor. The approval expands the drug’s use beyond its existing indication for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

Sun Pharma expands ILUMYA’s treatment use

ILUMYA received its first US FDA approval in 2018 for treating adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The latest approval allows doctors to prescribe the drug to adults with active psoriatic arthritis, a chronic condition that causes joint pain, swelling and stiffness. The disease affects around 2.4 million people in the US and can lead to permanent joint damage.

Commenting on the development, Rick Ascroft, North America CEO of Sun Pharma, said, “FDA approval of ILUMYA for adults with active psoriatic arthritis represents another important innovative medicine milestone for Sun Pharma and builds on the established clinical experience of ILUMYA in plaque psoriasis.”

He added that ILUMYA is administered exclusively by healthcare providers and could be an option for patients who cannot administer treatment themselves or may benefit from regular in-office care.

Phase 3 trials support FDA approval

The FDA approval follows positive findings from the Phase 3 INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 clinical studies. The trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of ILUMYA 100 mg in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

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The studies assessed treatment outcomes after two doses at 24 weeks. Both were 52-week, global, multicentre, randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled trials.

Sun Pharma said the safety data remained consistent with ILUMYA’s established safety profile. The studies did not identify any new safety signals.

Sun Pharma share price

The share price of Sun pharma has increased 5.15% so far this year.