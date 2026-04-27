Sun Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in India has just announced a deal that places it firmly on the global stage. It is to now figure among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with combined revenue of US$ 12.4 billion post the deal to acquire New Jersey-headquartered global healthcare company Organon.

A quick back-of-the-envelope calculations by analysts and pharma gurus show the following: ~$8.6B debt at $1.9B EBITDA is 4.5x leverage — it is high but manageable for an established-brands business with strong cash conversion, says a healthcare veteran who does not wish to be named.

Sun Pharma’s Organon deal: EBITDA growth key to managing debt

Since growing EBITDA is the way to best deal with debt, he explains: EBITDA growth has three levers — cost synergies (dealing with duplicate commercial teams, overlapping manufacturing), then revenue synergies as Sun Pharma pushes Organon’s brands deeper into India and emerging markets where Sun owns the distribution. And in the longer term, biosimilars is expected to be the real growth engine — it is now scaled to compete.

Apart from now tracking the way forward on how Sun Pharma plans to form teams to ensure flawless integration and to deal with debt, the space to watch now would be it’s women’s health franchise post this acquisition — some key products face generic competition ahead. That could be the EBITDA risk.

Getting to net debt/EBITDA of 2.3x by close of the transaction in early 2027 is also felt doable on cost synergies alone. But then getting it close to genuine comfort at 1.5x needs 3-4 years of the full story playing out. Now that is what remains the focus till the celebrations continue for the biggest acquisition ever by an Indian pharma company on the global stage. Albeit with Sun Pharma and it’s founder Dilip Shanghvi’s successful track record of large deals and turnarounds- with examples of Ranbaxy and Taro.

Sun Pharma’s biggest deal yet

Earlier, a note shared by Sun Pharma announced this “definitive agreement” under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for US$ 14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of US$ 11.75 billion. The combined company becomes a stronger player in Established Brands /Branded Generics business. The deal also enables Sun Pharma’s entry into biosimilars as a Top-10 global player. While there has been huge speculation about this deal for many months now the questions within the pharma industry were largely around debt the deal will involve.

Sun Pharma–Organon deal to close by early 2027

On Organon, the note says, it’s portfolio, global footprint and strong stakeholder relationships shall complement Sun Pharma’s existing strengths and enhance long‑term value creation. Sun Pharma will acquire 100% of Organon’s issued and outstanding shares for cash. Sun Pharma plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of available cash resources and committed financing from banks. The transaction will be effected by a merger of Organon with a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, with Organon surviving the merger. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and Organon stockholder approval.