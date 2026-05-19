Sumit Jain, who most recently served as chief executive of Unacademy’s Test Prep vertical, will step down from his full-time operating role at the edtech firm on June 30, ahead of its proposed acquisition by upGrad.

Unacademy founder and group chief executive Gaurav Munjal announced the development in an internal email to employees on Monday, adding that Jain would continue in an advisory capacity following his departure.

Munjal credited Jain with building two key businesses within the Unacademy group, creator platform Graphy and the company’s offline coaching vertical. “His acquisition of Spayee and then merging the same with Graphy and then scaling it was really needle moving for Unacademy Group,” Munjal said, noting that Jain had also helped turn the offline business profitable through a sharper focus on unit economics and franchise-led expansion.

Jain joined Unacademy in 2020 following the company’s acquisition of his startup Opentalk. Before that, he co-founded real estate platform CommonFloor, which had itself acquired Munjal’s first startup, Flatchat, in 2016. He went on to lead Graphy, Unacademy’s SaaS platform for creators and educators, before being elevated to CEO of the Test Prep business in September 2025.

The exit comes at a pivotal moment for the Bengaluru-based edtech firm. Mumbai-based upGrad has reportedly signed a term sheet in March to acquire Unacademy in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $218 million, a steep markdown from its 2021 peak valuation of $3.4 billion.