Sugs Lloyd has received a Letter of Award from North Bihar Power Distribution Company for a rooftop solar project worth approximately Rs 56.57 crore; the company disclosed this to exchanges.

The order covers the installation of 16 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar capacity in the Chapra Circle of the Bihar utility’s service area. It is being executed under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, the central government’s flagship residential solar programme, as per the filing.

How the project will work

According to the company, the contract will be structured under what is called the CAPEX plus RESCO model, operating within the Utility-Led Aggregation framework of the PM Surya Ghar scheme. Under this arrangement, Sugs Lloyd will both invest in and operate the systems, with the utility coordinating aggregation across rooftops in its distribution circle.

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The order value of Rs 56.57 crore is exclusive of goods and services tax.

Timeline and contract terms

According to the disclosure filed with BSE, the commissioning period for the project is nine months from the date of signing the Power Purchase Agreement. The overall contract period will run for ten years from the Commercial Operation Date.

The company said the order does not involve any related party transactions, and the promoter group holds no interest in NBPDCL, the awarding entity.

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About Sugs Lloyd

Sugs Lloyd is headquartered in Noida and was established in 2004. It is a technology-driven Engineering, procurement and construction company. The stock price is up 5% during intraday trading on BSE. It has been down 3.45% in the past month, and the stock has been down 3.22% in the past year.

NBPDCL is a public sector undertaking which comes under the Government of Bihar. It was founded in 2012 and is the successor to the Bihar State Electricity Board.