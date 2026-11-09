Sterlite Technologies (STL) expects data centres to account for 55-60% of its revenue over the coming years as it steps up its focus on advanced connectivity products to tap demand from artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and cloud computing.

Data centres currently contribute around 30-35% of the company’s revenue, compared with a negligible share about a year ago, Managing Director Ankit Agarwal told FE in an interaction. The optical fibre and connectivity solutions provider expects the segment to become its largest growth driver, with the telecom business accounting for the remainder.

STL has also raised its FY29 operating margin target to 30%, citing its order book and growth prospects. The company is targeting revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by FY29, nearly four times its FY26 revenue of around Rs 4,500 crore.

Advertisement

“We recorded our highest-ever revenue, Ebitda and order book,” Agarwal said, adding that the company had signed two deals worth more than $1 billion each with separate hyperscalers during the first half of the year. He did not disclose the names of the customers.

STL’s open order book stood at around Rs 35,000 crore, its highest ever, Agarwal said.

The company expects its partnerships with hyperscalers, data centre operators and telecom service providers to generate multi-year business opportunities. Its hyperscaler partnerships typically span three to five years, he said.

The shift towards data centres is prompting STL to upgrade its equipment, machinery and supply chain to manufacture more technologically advanced products. Agarwal said the company sees better margins in the data centre segment than in traditional telecom, although its 30% margin target applies to the overall business.

The company currently derives around 60% of its sales from the US, 20% from Europe and the remaining 20% from other markets, including India. Its global market share has increased to 9%, excluding China, he said.

The expansion of data centres will create additional demand for optical fibre, as these facilities require multiple fibre connections to ensure redundancy and reliable connectivity. According to Agarwal, India deploys substantially less fibre than China despite the two countries having broadly comparable populations.

He expects fibre deployment to benefit not only traditional telecom networks and fibre-to-the-home services but also fixed wireless access, whose performance can improve with better fibre infrastructure.

On manufacturing, Agarwal said the final manufacturing stages in Italy and the US account for around 30-40% of the value addition, while the earlier stages, from glass production to fibre manufacturing, are undertaken in India.

STL is also looking to strengthen its research and development capabilities. Its R&D spending currently accounts for less than 1% of revenue, but the company aims to increase this to 2% as part of its FY29 growth plan. It has an R&D team of more than 100 people and plans to expand it further. Agarwal added that STL has more than 800 patents.