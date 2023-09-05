Steel tubular construction reduces carbon emissions by 60%, as against traditional construction methods

– By Anubhav Gupta

Awareness about sustainability and policies designed to ensure environmental consciousness has led many companies to put these factors at the forefront of their operations. This includes the construction industry, notorious for contributing 30 per cent of direct and indirect CO2/carbon emissions. In an attempt to make construction a more eco-friendly business, many players in the industry are coming up with various innovations to curtail the effects led by traditional construction approaches.

The traditional construction approach has multiple adverse effects towards nature and its resources. Apart from heavy carbon emissions, it is also a water-intensive process, responsible for almost 9% of water withdrawal from the industry.

But knowing the nuances of the industry and weighing the options available can make one aware of all the alternatives available that can reduce the cost and are sustainable and durable. One such option is shifting to steel tubular construction. This process involves making use of steel tubes in the building’s superstructure.

Benefits of Steel Tubular Construction

While it might seem unconventional, the list of benefits is quite long. Since the tubes are pre-assembled, getting into the cost-saving aspect helps eliminate the assembly cost and the time involved. Along with that, there is a significant reduction in waste generation. This also adds up to the efficiency all construction companies try to achieve. Since the steel tabular construction opts for a process-fast technique, the construction time is reduced from 24 days to 8 days on average. This can reduce labor costs as well.

As mentioned above, the construction industry is now gearing up to incorporate environment-friendly operations due to increasing emphasis on sustainability owing to its impact on the environment. And the steel tubular construction could be the next best thing. This can have multiple benefits, not only on the cost front but also in helping the companies achieve their sustainability goals.

The concept of tubular construction has been around for a while, and the demand is expected to surge due to sustainability awareness. The infinite recyclability makes steel tubular construction one of the best options to undertake when thinking about sustainability. Considering that steel from demolished buildings can be reused for reconstruction saves a lot of resources that go into manufacturing and curing the metal. It can be transported as a solid structure without breaking down any parts and reinstalled without much modification.

Apart from the sustainability provided through tubular steel construction, it is surprising that it offers excellent durability and strength. While supporting the structure of the building, it protects the structure from all kinds of natural calamities, including earthquakes. Apart from the significantly lesser carbon emissions and the cost saving, projects are completed much faster when steel tubular building is employed. They also provide the infrastructure with a sophisticated and chic look, giving it a semi-classic modern vibe. Such a look is highly appreciated for modern architecture.

The need of modern times is to ensure enterprises and the environment go hand in hand, and sustainable operations are a vital adoption in business processes. Tubular steel construction not only caters to water conservation but also makes use of significantly fewer quantities of it. Its infinite recyclability and superior strength make it an ideal choice for all modern architecture aiming to keep sustainability at the forefront.

(Anubhav Gupta is the Chief Strategy Officer at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd)

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.)