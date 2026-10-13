Steel prices in India have climbed to near four-year highs, and costs for key raw materials have started to ease. Hot-rolled coil (HRC), a flat steel used in construction, autos and pipes, rose Rs 700 a tonne in the week ended October 9 to Rs 64,700, as per a Nomura report.

Rebar, the steel bars used in buildings, gained Rs 900 to Rs 63,800 a tonne. Three factors are supporting the sector, and the brokerage has kept its Buy rating on Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel, the report noted.

Steel prices and mill margins rise

The first driver is the rise in steel prices. Rebar has recovered after a soft patch that began in the April-June quarter. The price gap between flat and long steel has narrowed to about Rs 900 a tonne, the report noted.

The profit mills earn on each tonne of HRC has improved as well. It stands at about Rs 39,110 a tonne this month, up roughly Rs 3,000 from the July-September quarter, as per the report.

Indian steel is also priced above Chinese imports. Chinese HRC costs about Rs 61,953 a tonne once it reaches an Indian port, so domestic prices are about 4% higher. Steel from Japan and Korea costs Rs 68,452 a tonne at the port, which is about 5% above Indian prices, the report noted.

Nomura expects the price increases to cover any rise in raw material costs. It sees mills benefiting in the first half of FY27, as per the report.

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Coking coal and iron ore prices ease

The second driver is a pause in input cost increases. Imported coking coal, which is used to make steel in blast furnaces, fell $3 a tonne during the week to $271. That is about 3% below the September average, as per the report.

Coking coal had risen sharply earlier because of supply problems at key producers, geopolitical tensions and a fatal mine accident in China. Chinese spot prices have eased by $6 to $352 a tonne but remain more than 40% above their level before the accident, the report noted.

Iron ore has weakened too. The global benchmark fell to $87 a tonne, its lowest level this year. NMDC raised the price of lump ore by Rs 150 to Rs 5,400 a tonne from September, while fines, a grade of ore, stayed at Rs 4,500, as per the report.

China remains a point to watch. Its export HRC price was steady at $510 a tonne, and its mills earned margins of $130 a tonne on domestic sales. Nomura described Chinese export margins as close to their lowest levels and said a recovery looked unlikely, the report noted.

National Steel Policy targets 604 MT capacity by 2047

The third driver is the draft National Steel Policy, which replaces the 2017 framework. It aims to raise India’s crude steel capacity to 604 million tonnes by 2047 from about 220 million tonnes now, as per the Nomura report.

Crude steel production rose from about 89 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 170 million tonnes in 2025-26. Finished steel consumption climbed from 77 million tonnes to 164 million tonnes over the same period, as per the draft policy.

Demand is expected to reach 505 million tonnes by 2047. Steel use per person is projected to rise to 302 kg from 116 kg in FY26. The global average is 209 kg, the draft noted.

Construction and infrastructure account for about 67% of steel use at present. The draft expects manufacturing to add to demand, in areas such as autos, capital goods and renewable energy equipment. It assumes the economy will grow about 7% a year over the long term, as per the draft policy.

India is already shifting on trade. It became a net exporter of finished steel in 2025-26. Imports fell about 32% to 6.5 million tonnes, while exports rose about 36% to 6.6 million tonnes. The draft sets a target of 45 million tonnes of exports by 2047, the draft noted.

Coking coal imports and steel emissions remain challenges

Securing raw materials is a major focus. They make up 65 to 70% of the cost of making steel, as per the draft policy. India will need 772 million tonnes of iron ore and 236 million tonnes of coking coal by 2047. Coking coal demand was 72 million tonnes in 2025-26, the draft noted.

India is largely self-sufficient in iron ore but imports nearly 92% of its coking coal, mainly from Australia, the US and Russia. This leaves steelmakers exposed to global price swings, as per the report.

The draft also points to a gap at home. Coal washing capacity stands at about 39 million tonnes a year, but actual output is only about 6 million tonnes because of low yields and idle capacity, the draft noted.

The policy proposes more domestic mining, more coal washeries and the purchase of overseas mines. It also suggests long-term supply deals and the use of artificial intelligence to improve coal blending, as per the Nomura report.

Emissions are another pressure point. Steel accounts for 10 to 12% of India’s carbon dioxide emissions. The sector emits 2.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide for every tonne of crude steel, against a global average of about 1.92 tonnes. The draft aims to bring this down to 1.54 tonnes by 2047, as per the draft policy.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel share price targets

Nomura expects the large Indian steelmakers to earn more per tonne than they have in a typical business cycle over FY27 to FY29. Tata Steel is expected to earn the most per tonne among the three, the report noted.

Tata Steel trades at a 13% discount to its three-year average valuation, while Jindal Steel is at a 2% discount. JSW Steel is close to its average, as per the report.

The brokerage’s target prices are Rs 240 for Tata Steel, Rs 1,400 for JSW Steel and Rs 1,300 for Jindal Steel. Risks include weak Chinese margins, higher Chinese exports, project delays and slower domestic demand, as per the report.