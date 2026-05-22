India’s Ministry of Steel has asked the Ministry of Finance to withdraw anti-dumping tariffs on low-ash metallurgical coke imports, citing inadequate domestic supplies and higher prices, a Reuters report said, quoting government documents.

“Concerns have emerged regarding the ⁠limited availability of met coke in the domestic market and a substantial increase in domestic prices ‌following the imposition of ADD, which has imposed a significant financial burden on steel manufacturers,” the Steel Ministry said in a May 18 office memorandum, referring to anti-dumping duties with an acronym.

Steel Ministry raises supply concerns

India, the world’s second-largest crude steel producer, imposed a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of low-ash metallurgical coke (met ​coke) for six months in December.

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India primarily imports met coke from China, Indonesia, Poland, Japan, and Switzerland. Import volumes are down sharply since the curbs were imposed, ​industry ​experts say.

The Steel Ministry ⁠highlighted the ⁠difficulties faced by state-run Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), saying the company had been unable to procure ⁠adequate ‌quantities of met coke at reasonable prices ​from the domestic market, resulting in a ‌20% rise in input costs.

RINL, which is undergoing a government-backed financial revival, has seen its operational ‌viability and competitiveness adversely ​affected by ​inadequate ​supplies of met coke, the Steel Ministry memorandum said.

The Steel Ministry also flagged concerns for small and medium-sized steelmakers that rely heavily on merchant suppliers for met coke.

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“The domestic market has ‌not been ⁠able to ensure adequate availability of met coke at competitive rates to meet the requirements ​of the steel industry,” it said.

India’s steel exports to UK face challenges

In another development, India has flagged concerns in a key meeting of the World Trade Organisation in Geneva over the UK’s recent steel safeguard measures. From July 1, 2026, the UK will limit tariff-free steel imports, reducing the overall quota available under the existing safeguard measures by 60 percent. Any imports above these levels will then face a 50 percent tariff.

India, Brazil, Turkiye, Switzerland and Australia have expressed their concerns about the UK’s proposed action,