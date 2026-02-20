SpiceJet’s domestic market share more than doubled to 4.3% in December 2025 from 1.9% in September 2025, as the airline stepped up capacity and expanded its fleet, the company said.

The gain comes amid a broader operational recovery at the airline, with the company signing an MoU to induct 10 new aircraft.

Capacity rises 56% in Q3

SpiceJet said its capacity expanded 56% during the December quarter (Q3), supported by the induction of 16 aircraft. The higher capacity led to an expanded network and improved schedules, helping the airline attract more passengers across key routes.

Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs), a measure of airline capacity, rose from around 55 crore to 105 crore in the last quarter, reflecting a near doubling of capacity over the period, the airline said.

Targets 220 crore ASKMs by winter 2026

SpiceJet said it plans to more than double its capacity over the course of the year, targeting 220 crore ASKMs by winter 2026. As per the company, the airline aims to operate over 300 daily flights across its network as part of this expansion.

It further said that the company is working to ramp up its fleet to around 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return of grounded aircraft. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding for the induction of 10 additional aircraft.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer at SpiceJet, said the increase in market share reflects progress in rebuilding capacity and restoring the network. SpiceJet, which operates Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft, is among India’s regional carriers operating flights under the government’s UDAN scheme.

SpiceJet share price

SpiceJet’s stock remained flat during intraday trading on 20 February. The stock has been down 30.61% in the last 1 month.