SpiceJet said it has received a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, as the airline steps up its fleet expansion and network rebuilding plans.

The development comes a week after SpiceJet’s board approved a calibrated ramp-up of its fleet to 60 aircraft, through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of grounded planes.

Airline says capacity doubled in last quarter

SpiceJet said its recovery has gained pace in recent months, with the airline doubling its capacity in the last quarter. Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rose from around 55 crore to 105 crore, which the airline said reflected a strengthening of its network.

Building on this, SpiceJet said it plans to more than double capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore ASKMs by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network.

Expansion aimed at reliability and connectivity

The airline said the expansion is intended to improve connectivity, strengthen operational reliability and meet passenger demand, while keeping growth disciplined and sustainable.

“Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers.” Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer at SpiceJet, said.

He added that the MoU was an encouraging development as SpiceJet continues rebuilding operations in a measured manner, with a focus on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for passengers.

Fleet plan includes return of grounded aircraft

SpiceJet said it will continue with a balanced growth strategy, combining fleet restoration and selective capacity additions, as it works towards strengthening its network and long-term sustainability.

SpiceJet share price

SpiceJet’s share price has been down 1.3% during intraday on Thursday. The stock is down 35.03% in the past month and has been down 61.57% in 2025.