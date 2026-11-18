SpiceJet’s board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through one or more fundraising routes.

This marked a significant step in the airline’s efforts “to strengthen its financial position, rebuild capacity and drive its revival.”

SpiceJet increases authorised share capital to Rs 7,500 crore

The board has also approved an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. The proposal is subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

ALSO READ SpiceJet to file overdue results by Dec 7 after BSE warning

SpiceJet may raise the proposed funds through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments, subject to the required approvals.

Advertisement

Ajay Singh says fundraise will support airline’s revival

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the proposed fundraise would help rebuild the airline and strengthen its operations.

ALSO READ SpiceJet board to consider fresh capital raise proposal on November 18

“We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place.

“Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet’s position as a strong and competitive airline,” Singh said.

Rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions add to challenges

SpiceJet highlighted that they have been operating in a challenging environment, with geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions putting pressure on its operations.

The airline is also facing higher operating costs due to a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have more than doubled over the past few months.

“The proposed fundraise is expected to provide the airline with the financial headroom to address these challenges, strengthen its balance sheet, support its fleet expansion and meet its operational requirements. It will also support the airline’s efforts to restore its network and build a stronger, more sustainable business,” Spicejet said.