Solar Industries India said on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to acquire an explosives maker in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 115.02 crore.

Solar Explochem signed a share purchase agreement with Sivasakthi Industrial Explosives on October 15. It will buy 100% of Sivasakthi’s issued and paid-up equity share capital.

Rs 115 crore acquisition deal

The company said the acquisition will be settled in cash. It did not say how many shares will change hands. The filing also does not explain how the Rs 115.02 crore figure was arrived at.

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The agreement is subject to terms and conditions that may be mutually agreed by the parties, the company said. It expects the acquisition to be completed within 12 months. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required, according to the filing.

Solar Industries described the objective of the deal as business expansion. The target operates in the explosives industry, which is the company’s own line of business.

Sivasakthi’s financial performance

Sivasakthi is a private company incorporated in 2008 in India. The filing says it is engaged in the manufacture, production, processing, retailing, wholesaling, supply, distribution and trading of all types of explosives for industrial mining and other purposes.

The company’s recent financials are modest. Sivasakthi reported nil turnover in the financial year 2025-26. Its turnover was Rs 34.99 lakh in 2024-25 and Rs 1.26 crore in 2023-24.

The filing does not give the target’s profit, net worth or details of its assets, and it does not name the countries where Sivasakthi has a presence.

Solar Industries said the transaction is not a related party transaction. It added that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in Sivasakthi.

About Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India was incorporated on February 24, 1995 as Solar Explosives Limited and took its present name effective February 17, 2009. The Nagpur-based company makes packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems, and entered the defence segment in 2010. It runs the world’s largest packaged explosives manufacturing facility at a single location in Nagpur, has 34 manufacturing facilities across India and a presence in more than 65 countries, with plants in five of them. Its customers include Coal India, Singareni Collieries and Vedanta.

Solar Industries India share price today

Solar Industries India’s share price increased 0.8% as of early trade on October 16. The company’s share price increased 5.79% in the past month. Furthermore, Solar Industries India’s share price increased 42.71% in the past year.