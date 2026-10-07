Tier-2 cities and smaller markets are expected to drive the next phase of premiumisation in alcoholic beverages industry as growth in larger cities begins to saturate, according to Sanjit Padhi, CEO of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI).

“Tier one cities are already saturated,” Padhi told FE in an interaction on Wednesday, adding that wider availability and more accessible pricing would encourage consumers in smaller markets to move towards premium products.

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The shift is already visible in the growth of premium products, with the segment expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% between 2022 and 2025, significantly ahead of the cheap and regular segments, which grew at 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, according to ISWAI’s Economic Value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry 2026 report.

Premiumisation, Padhi said, essentially represents a shift from volume-led products to value-led products. This means the industry can increase its value and state revenues by encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher-priced products, without necessarily resulting in higher overall alcohol consumption.

The opportunity is particularly significant in smaller markets, where premium products have not yet achieved the availability and penetration seen in larger cities. Better distribution and more accessible price points could help consumers move up the product ladder, making smaller cities an important source of growth for the industry.

The domestic alcoholic beverages market was estimated at Rs 6.2 lakh crore in calendar year 2025, equivalent to 1.8% of nominal GDP, the report said. The industry generated an estimated Rs 4 lakh crore in central and state tax revenues in FY25, accounting for 6.6% of total tax collections and 11.3% of indirect tax collections.

Alcohol-related revenues contributed around 19% of states’ own tax revenues across the 28 states and three Union Territories assessed, with the contribution exceeding 20% in several large states. This makes premiumisation particularly relevant for states looking to raise revenues without relying entirely on higher consumption or tax rates.

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However, the industry said policy stability would be critical to expanding availability and attracting investment in retail and distribution. Padhi said states should provide greater visibility on taxation and licensing policies over a three-to-five-year period instead of frequently changing tax rates and regulatory conditions.

Padhi said free-trade agreements were unlikely to materially alter the premiumisation opportunity, as imported liquor accounts for only around 2.5% of total volumes. The larger opportunity, he said, lies in consumers upgrading to premium domestic products as distribution improves across smaller markets.