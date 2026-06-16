Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors strengthened their hold on the country’s passenger vehicle (PV) market in May, benefiting from a surge in demand for small cars and electric vehicles (EVs) as rising fuel prices pushed buyers towards more affordable mobility options.

Maruti Suzuki increased its market share to 43.4% in May from 39.4% a year earlier, while Tata Motors expanded its share to 13.5% from 12.1% during the same period.

Industry executives and analysts attribute the shift to a combination of rising fuel costs and the growing availability of affordable EVs. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by around ₹7.5 per litre since mid-May amid elevated global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, prompting consumers to place greater emphasis on vehicle running costs.

The changing market dynamics came at the expense of several automakers with a stronger focus on sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Mahindra & Mahindra’s market share declined to 13.2% in May from 15.2% a year earlier, while Hyundai Motor India’s share fell to 10.9% from 12.7%.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s share dropped to 7% from 8.5%, while Kia India’s slipped to 6.3% from 6.5%. Skoda Auto India’s market share also declined to 1.3% from 2%.

For Maruti Suzuki, the gains were driven primarily by a sharp revival in the passenger car segment following the GST cuts. The category had remained under pressure for several years as consumers increasingly gravitated towards SUVs.

Sales of small cars soar

The automaker was the biggest beneficiary of the rebound. Sales of its passenger (small) car portfolio—which includes models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ignis and Baleno—rose 42% year-on-year to 97,830 units in May from 68,736 units. Maruti accounted for nearly 81% of the industry’s total passenger car segment sales of 120,975 units during the month.

In contrast, Hyundai, the second-largest player in the segment, reported an 8% decline in passenger car sales to 13,469 units from 14,589 units a year earlier.

According to industry data, the passenger car segment grew 29% year-on-year to 120,975 units in May from 93,951 units, outpacing the 25% growth recorded by utility vehicles, whose sales rose to 245,549 units from 196,821 units. The faster growth in small cars significantly aided Maruti Suzuki’s market share gains.

Industry sources also indicated that Maruti’s strong wholesale numbers were partly aided by higher dispatches ahead of a planned maintenance shutdown at its manufacturing facilities later this month. However, company executives maintain that the growth was primarily driven by improving demand and increased production following the capacity addition at its Kharkhoda facility.

Maruti Suzuki entered FY27 with an order backlog of around 1.9 lakh vehicles, providing visibility on near-term demand.

For Tata Motors, the growth story was led by electric vehicles. The company more than doubled its EV sales to 10,246 units in May from 5,073 units a year earlier, significantly outpacing overall industry growth.

While Mahindra also recorded strong momentum in EVs, with sales increasing to 6,153 units from 3,148 units, Tata retained a sizeable lead owing to its wider product portfolio and stronger presence in the mass-market segment.

A key advantage for Tata Motors has been its focus on the sub-₹12 lakh category, which accounts for more than 60% of India’s passenger vehicle market. Models such as the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev and Nexon.ev have enabled the company to tap cost-conscious buyers seeking relief from rising fuel expenses.

According to Tata Motors Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shailesh Chandra, EV demand has accelerated sharply since fuel prices began rising.

The company has witnessed bookings jump by two to two-and-a-half times in recent weeks, reflecting growing consumer interest in lower-cost mobility solutions. Chandra has said that the expansion of EV offerings in the sub-₹12 lakh segment is helping broaden the market beyond early adopters and attract mainstream buyers.

The demand surge is now prompting Tata Motors to expand production. The company’s current EV manufacturing capacity stands at around 9,000-10,000 units per month, while demand is estimated to be nearly 2.5 times higher. Tata Motors plans to increase capacity by around 50% to cater to the growing order pipeline.