The share price of Skipper jumped 3% as the company secured new orders worth Rs 797 crore for domestic and international power transmission & distribution (T&D) projects. As part of the contract, the company will export transmission towers and lay out transmission lines domestically.

Skipper secures power T&D projects in Australia

The Kolkata-based company has secured international orders to supply transmission towers and monopoles for power T&D projects in Australia. As part of its domestic contract, Skippers will set up a 765-kilovolt transmission line.

It added that its India order has been secured from a domestic developer. However, the name of awarding party has not been disclosed.

Speaking on these project wins, Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper, said, “The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs 797 crore across both domestic and international markets further strengthens our presence in higher-voltage transmission infrastructure and reinforce our focus on technically complex T&D projects.”

He added that company’s growing presence in international markets, especially in developed countries like Australia, is gaining traction. “ Our expanding presence in these markets, supported by our capabilities across high-voltage transmission structures and solutions, provides an opportunity to participate in larger and more technically demanding projects.”

Bansal said these projects further diversify Skipper’s portfolio and align with the company’s strategy of increasing its presence across international markets.

Skipper share price

The share price of Skipper was up 3% in Wednesday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 3%, while over the past six months its share price has advanced nearly 62%,

About the company

Skipper works in the power transmission & distribution and polymer segment. The company manufactures premium-quality polymer pipes & fittings for both the agricultural and plumbing sectors.