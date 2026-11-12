More than six out of 10 new customers seeking health insurance are aged 35 and above, while a large section of the country’s younger population remains uninsured, according to Anand Roy, managing director and CEO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

“Last year, we saw that less than 40% of our customers below 35 years of age and 60% of our customers are more than 35 years of age,” Roy said on Thursday, adding that this does not reflect the country’s actual demographic profile.

Star Health is the country’s largest standalone health insurer covering over 25 million lives. The company on Thursday launched Young Star NEO, a health insurance policy aimed at encouraging young adults to secure coverage early. The product offers long-term premium benefits, everyday healthcare support and wellness rewards. It is available for individuals aged 18 to 40 years with sum insured options from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore, including an Unlimited Sum Insured option, and policy terms of one, two or three years.

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Roy said the country has a significantly higher proportion of people below 30 years of age, but younger consumers remain underrepresented in health insurance coverage. “We felt that you know what is the reason why younger people are not buying insurance. That’s why we have launched this product.”

The policy introduces a ‘Time Travel’ feature, which allows customers to retain the premium advantage of buying insurance at a younger age even after their first eligible claim. Following a claim, the renewal premium is calculated based on the customer’s entry age plus one year, instead of their actual age at renewal, subject to applicable terms. While most age-lock features cease to apply after the first claim, the Time Travel feature continues to offer the benefit.

Commenting on the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed distribution reforms, Roy said the move was in the right direction, as higher commissions increase product costs, affecting affordability and limiting insurance penetration.

He said the proposed changes would have no major impact on Star Health, as more than 84% of its business comes through the agency channel, followed by 12-13% from the digital channel. “We are a largely proprietary driven distribution network, agents and digital.” Star Health has the largest agent network among general insurers with 8.5 lakh agents.

Irdai’s consultation paper proposes product- and channel-specific commission caps, with significantly lower payouts for institutional distributors such as banks compared with individual agents.

Roy, however, said the company had suggested to Irdai seeking the exclusion of mandatory insurance covers while calculating expenses of management (EoM) for general insurers to ensure a level playing field with standalone health insurers.

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Standalone health insurers previously had an EoM ceiling of 35% of gross written premium, compared with 30% for general insurers. However, Irdai’s consultation paper proposes bringing both categories under a common ceiling of 25% in the first two years, which will be reduced to 20% over five years.

“We have no objection to that,” Roy said, adding that the company’s main suggestion to the regulator was to exclude distribution costs relating to motor third-party, crop insurance and government-sponsored health insurance schemes while calculating EoM, so that the measure better reflects the actual cost of operations.