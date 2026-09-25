Real estate developer Signature Global enters into Gurugram West, or Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa project. Signature Global said the project will have around 6.77 million sq ft of developable potential. It expects the development to generate a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.

The company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a collaboration agreement for another 169.22 acres in the region.

The project will be positioned as an exclusive, low-density residential enclave featuring luxury farmhouse villas, large green spaces and private lifestyle amenities.

Project to offer luxury villas, sports and leisure facilities

The company plans to offer luxury villas along with curated sports, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle facilities. The development will focus on space, privacy, greenery and exclusivity rather than conventional high-density housing.

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The project is aimed at buyers looking for larger private residences and a more exclusive living environment.

Project to be located near Dwarka Expressway, KMP Expressway

The project is around a 15-minute drive from the Dwarka Expressway. The land parcel also has access to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and frontage along the Farrukhnagar-Wazirpur Road.

The location provides connectivity to Gurugram’s residential and commercial areas, as well as Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Farrukhnagar is also seeing increased infrastructure activity. The Farrukhnagar-Gurugram road is planned to be upgraded to four lanes at an estimated investment of Rs 365 crore.

The region’s new master plan also focuses on improving road connectivity, bypass infrastructure and civic amenities.

The proposed Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar highway is also being taken forward through alignment planning by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Signature Global eyes Farrukhnagar for ultra-luxury farmhouse villas

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India), said the company has been tracking Farrukhnagar for some time. “Its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway, combined with the scale of open land available here, creates an opportunity to approach luxury living very differently,” Aggarwal said.

“We are not looking at this as a conventional residential development. The vision is to create an exceptionally private, low-density destination of luxury farmhouse villas for a select few, where space, greenery, privacy and curated experiences come together,” he added.

Signature Global Q1FY27: Sales bookings at Rs 1,970 crore

Signature Global reported sales bookings of Rs 1,970 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company has delivered 19.2 million sq ft of real estate so far. Its project pipeline includes 23.2 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, 17.8 million sq. ft. of upcoming developments and 9.2 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects, including 5.8 million sq. ft. under construction and 3.4 million sq. ft. where occupation certificates have been received. These projects are expected to be executed over the next two to three years.

In FY26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of Rs 8,250 crore. The company said this made it the fifth-largest listed real estate company in terms of sales bookings.

About Signature Global

Signature Global (India) is a real estate developer focused on the mid-income and premium housing segments in northern India. The company, which initially built its presence in affordable housing, has expanded its portfolio with a focus on quality execution, value creation and adherence to global standards.

The company follows a disciplined land acquisition strategy and typically launches projects within 18 months of acquiring land, helping it maintain faster project execution and go-to-market timelines.

Signature Global claims to have a 13% market share in the NCR and a 20% share in Gurugram in the Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore housing segment, according to the company. The developer is also backed by institutional investors and follows a corporate governance-focused approach.



