Siemens posted its net profit for Q2 FY27 at Rs 504 crore, up 4% year-on-year from Rs 485 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 5,734 crore, expanding 17% YoY from Rs 4,900 crore in Q2 FY26.

Siemens net orders rise 38% YoY

On a sequential basis, the tech major’s net profit fell 76% from Rs 2,143 crore, while topline grew around 22% compared to Rs 4,714 crore in Q1 FY27. For the quarter ended September 2026.

Siemens new orders rose 38% YoY to Rs 6,228 crore against Rs 4,519 crore orders in Q2 FY26. The company’s order backlog climbed 12% YoY to Rs 47,034 crore.

Advertisement

“Siemens Limited delivered strong growth in both Orders and Revenue, driven by continued Capex spending in infrastructure and an increase in private sector Capex. Profitability continues to be impacted mainly by volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange, resulting in higher material costs,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.

(This is a developing story)