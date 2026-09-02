Sical Logistics has secured a five-year contract worth over Rs 534 crore from Central Coalfields. The Chennai-based company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on September 1, 2026.

Sical Logistics Central Coalfields contract: Scope of mining and overburden work

According to the filing, the company received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, for hiring Heavy Earth Moving Machinery. The work involves overburden removal at the SDOC Mine in Dhori Area, Bokaro district, Jharkhand. Overburden removal in coal mining involves clearing away layers of soil and rock that sit on top of a coal seam in a coal mine.

According to the filing, the scope covers 201.355 lakh cubic metres of overburden re-handling and 336.533 lakh cubic metres of hard overburden removal. It also includes extraction of 91.036 lakh tonnes of coal from a diverted 143-hectare patch in the lower seams of the mine.

Sical Logistics order value: Rs 534.73 crore; contract runs for five years

The total contract value stands at Rs 534.73 crore, inclusive of 18% GST. The work order runs for a period of five years, or 1,825 days, from the date of acceptance. The company said the order followed an e-tender process.

In an annexure attached to the filing, the company clarified that Central Coalfields is a domestic entity and that the contract does not fall within related party transactions. It also stated that no promoter or promoter group company has any interest in Central Coalfields.

About Sical Logistics

Sical Logistics, founded in 1955, describes itself as one of the country’s leading integrated logistics service providers. The company was taken over by Delhi-based Pristine Malwa Logistics Park in 2023. Its major activities include mining work in Madhya Pradesh for Northern Coalfields and in Odisha for Mahanadi Coalfields.

Sical also owns and operates a cutter suction dredger, a piece of heavy equipment that dredges through rock, currently deployed on India’s east coast, where dredging work is underway at Ramayapatnam port. In 2022, the company completed dredging work for an ONGC pipeline project at Yanam, Puducherry. Beyond mining and dredging, Sical has built out business lines in container freight stations, warehousing and third-party logistics.

Sical Logistics share price today: Stock gains nearly 5% at market open

Sical Logistics’ share price has been up almost 5% as of the market opening on September 2. However, the company’s share price has been down 2.03% in the past month. Over the past year, Sical Logistics’ share price has been up 34.3%.