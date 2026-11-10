Shriram General Insurance reported a 19% year-on-year growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) to ₹1,291 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), driven by continued expansion in its motor insurance business.

Motor insurance, the mainstay of the insurer’s business, grew 19% year-on-year to ₹1,189 crore during the quarter. Non-motor business premiums rose to ₹102 crore from ₹83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the first half of FY27, the insurer reported a 21% year-on-year increase in GDPI to ₹2,470.41 crore. Net profit rose 7.28% to ₹289.04 crore during the period.

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“We have sustained strong momentum in our core motor insurance business while also recording encouraging growth across segments such as Personal Accident and non-motor insurance,” said Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance Company.

Jointly owned by the Shriram Group and South Africa’s Sanlam Group, Shriram General Insurance offers motor, home, personal accident and health insurance products in the retail segment, along with customised fire, engineering and marine insurance solutions for corporate customers.

The insurer manages assets worth ₹14,778 crore and has 79 lakh live policies as of September 2026