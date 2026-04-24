Shriram Finance reported a 40.86% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at Rs 3,013.57 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,139.39 crore reported in Q4FY25.

NII rose to Rs 6,751 crore in Q4FY26, up 21% YoY, from Rs 5,566 crore.

On the sequential basis, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) reported an increase of 19.51% in its net profit from Rs 2,521.67 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Here are key highlights from Shriram Finance Q4FY26.

Rs 6 dividend announcement

Shriram Finance has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26. This comes in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 4.80 per share announced earlier.

With this, the total dividend for the financial year stands at Rs 10.80 per share. The company has fixed July 3as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Asset quality remained stable during the year. Gross NPA stood at 4.58% in Q4FY26 from 4.54% reported in Q3FY26. Net NPA however came at 2.33%.

Shriram finance FY26 highlights

For the full financial year (FY26), Shriram Finance reported net profit at Rs 9,998.15 crore. The company’s total income for FY26 stood at Rs 48,177.98 crore

Parag Sharma reappointed as MD & CEO

The board approved the reappointment of Parag Sharma as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term from December 2026 to December 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Morihiko Fuji, Shinichi Fujinami appointed non-executive directors

The company also appointed Morihiko Fuji and Shinichi Fujinami as non-executive directors representing MUFG Bank. Earlier in FY26, the company completed a major capital raise of Rs 39,617.98 crore through a preferential allotment to MUFG Bank.

Following the transaction, MUFG now holds a 20% stake in the company, strengthening Shriram Finance’s capital base and growth outlook.

In addition, R. Chandrasekar ceased to be a key managerial personnel following his transfer to another role within the Shriram Group.