Shriram Finance on Friday reported a 59% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, helped by faster income growth and lower borrowing costs. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for 2026-27. The numbers are from the company’s unaudited results filed with the exchanges.

Shriram Finance Q2 profit and income

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was Rs 3,683.81 crore, against Rs 2,314.16 crore a year earlier. It was also 6.7% above the Rs 3,452.77 crore the company earned in the June quarter. For the half-year, profit stood at Rs 7,136.58 crore, up from Rs 4,473.55 crore in the same period last year.

Total income rose 15.8% to Rs 13,801.84 crore in the quarter. Interest income, the largest component, grew 15.9% to Rs 13,385.84 crore. Basic earnings per share were Rs 15.66 for the quarter, compared with Rs 12.30 a year ago.

Shriram Finance Q2 cost and provisions

Finance costs fell 10.1% to Rs 4,964.90 crore, even as the balance sheet grew. That helped lift profit before tax to Rs 4,932.34 crore from Rs 3,112.96 crore. The net profit margin improved to 26.69% from 19.41%.

Provisions moved the other way. Impairment on financial instruments rose 40.8% to Rs 1,877.40 crore in the quarter. For the half-year, the charge was Rs 3,340.66 crore, up 27.6%.

Loans on the consolidated balance sheet stood at Rs 3,07,833.55 crore at the end of September, compared with Rs 2,82,452.44 crore at the end of March. That is a rise of 9% in six months. Total assets grew 10.4% over the same period to Rs 3,54,762.11 crore.

Shriram Finance announces dividend

The interim dividend of 325% on a face value of Rs 2 will go to shareholders on the register as of October 29. Payment will be made before November 20.

The board approved a borrowing plan for debt securities for the period from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027. It cleared a private placement of debentures. It also approved a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval to renew the limit for such issuances up to Rs 35,000 crore.

Shriram Finance share price today

Shriram Finance’s share price decreased 3.67% at market close on October 23. The company’s share price decreased 13.9% in the past month. However, Shriram Finance’s share price increased 22.1% in the last year.