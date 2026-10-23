Shree Cement has reported a 15.13% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to Rs 261.82 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 308.51 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Shree Cement’s revenue increased 23.85% YoY to Rs 5,896.51 crore, up from Rs 4,761.07 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, however, both revenue and profit declined. Shree Cement’s profit declined 50.52% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while revenue declined 5.40% QoQ.

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Shree Cement Q2: Domestic sales volume rises 18%

Shree Cement’s total domestic sales volume of cement and clinker grew 18% YoY to 9.31 million tonnes in Q2FY27, compared with 7.91 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated sales volumes increased 14% YoY to 10.52 million tonnes.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 4% YoY to Rs 1,016 crore, compared with Rs 974 crore in Q2FY26. However, consolidated EBITDA per tonne declined 8% YoY to Rs 966 from Rs 1,055, primarily due to elevated fuel prices.

Sales of premium products in Shree Cement’s India operations increased to 28.7% of total trade volumes in Q2FY27, compared with 21.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shree Cement reports 18% volume growth

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement, said volume growth of 18% YoY was supported by deeper market penetration, enhanced customer reach and disciplined execution across operations.

“Our continued focus on premiumisation is reflected in premium products contributing 29% of trade volumes, underscoring the strength of our brands and customer relationships. We remained focused on driving operational excellence through efficiency initiatives, increased green power utilisation, and digital-led productivity improvements. Backed by initiatives to gain market share and a disciplined approach to cost and efficiency enhancement, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the quarters ahead,” Akhoury said.

Shree Cement sees infrastructure spending supporting cement demand

Commenting on Cement market outlook Shree Cement said, “India’s economic outlook remains supportive, driven by sustained infrastructure spending, urban development and stable macroeconomic conditions. While a weak monsoon could weigh on rural demand, continued investments in roads, railways, housing and data centres are expected to support cement demand.”

About Shree Cement

Shree Cement is one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, with its manufacturing operations spread across India and the UAE. The company produces a range of cement products and offers customised building material solutions under brands such as Bangur.

It has an installed cement production capacity of 69.30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and power generation capacity of 1,137.50 MW, including renewable energy sources. Shree Cement focuses on operational efficiency, innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices.