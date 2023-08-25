scorecardresearch
Shoppers Stop announces Kavindra Mishra as Executive Director & CEO after Venugopal Nair’s resignation

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Venugopal Nair tendered his resignation from his position, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Venugopal Nair tendered his resignation.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Venugopal Nair tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options, the company said in a regulatory filing. Following this, the company promoted Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, as Shoppers Stop Executive Director & CEO, with effect from September 1, 2023. The Board also approved his appointment as an Additional Director of the company. 

“I am delighted that Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a business leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the company as its CEO and setting high standards,” said BS Nagesh, Chairman, Shoppers Stop. 

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 11:30 IST

