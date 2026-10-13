India’s fashion and value retailers are heading into the peak shopping season far more confident than they were a few months ago. Trends over Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi suggest consumers are returning to purchases they had put off during a soft patch.

Devarajan Iyer, chief executive and executive director of Lifestyle India, expects Navaratri and Diwali to be better than in recent years, pointing to steady demand through the June and September quarters. “The demand trend is consistent. We had a good quarter one and quarter two, so I expect even the festive period and quarter three should be consistent with Q1 and Q2,” he said. Sales, he added, are growing in strong double digits, with like-for-like growth in high single digits.

Gautam Singhania, chairman and MD of the Raymond Group, does not see the recent rise in interest rates as much of a dampener. “I think that will settle down. The signs are good and demand trends are encouraging for Dussehra and Diwali,” he told FE.

According to Datum Intelligence, urban spending sentiment is at its strongest in more than three years, with nearly half the shoppers it polled planning to spend at least 10% more than last year. The season is also longer: Onam to Chhath stretches across 80 days this year, against 52 last year.

A recent survey by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) found 52% of members expect festive sales to beat last year’s, and another 30% expect them to hold steady. “The seasons have been slow for some time now,” said Rahul Mehta, CMAI’s chief mentor and managing director of Creative Garments, adding that families are expected to return to the shops this year. With the economy growing and geopolitical disruptions largely contained in India, he described conditions as “less negative than feared”.

Indian wear such as salwar suits, churidars and kurtas is expected to lead, followed by kidswear. Strong bookings at CMAI’s recently concluded National Garment Fair have added to manufacturers’ confidence ahead of the festive and wedding season.

Iyer offers another reason for the resilience: consumers may be diverting discretionary spending from travel to products. Higher airfares, energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty have made travel costlier and, at times, less appealing this year, which could be helping apparel, electronics, food and other categories.

Company numbers broadly support that view. Trent’s standalone revenue rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,788 crore in the September quarter despite an unfavourable base. V-Mart Retail’s revenue grew 18% to Rs 953 crore, and its same-store sales growth of 3% rises to 11% once adjusted for the shift in the festival calendar. V2 Retail’s revenue climbed 28.4% to Rs 905 crore, with festival-adjusted same-store sales up 0.5%.

Baazar Style Retail was the outlier, with revenue down 10% to Rs 478 crore and same-store sales down 25%. But Durga Puja has moved entirely into the December quarter this year, so October and November will give a clearer read on underlying demand.

The recovery is not uniform, however. “While there is latent demand after multiple quarters of a slowdown, retailers remain cautious,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, noting that growth at retailers such as Trent comes amid broader demand that is still uneven. Manufacturers have also built up inventories in anticipation of a strong season, and the question is whether these will sell at full price or need discounting.

The biggest risk is to margins. Higher oil prices have pushed up transportation, manufacturing and energy costs. Iyer expects apparel prices to rise 6-8% eventually, but said retailers are trying to delay or limit increases until after the November peak.

Mehta said retailers and brands are willing to accept thinner margins rather than raise prices sharply and risk hurting demand. About 54% of respondents to the CMAI survey are absorbing higher costs through lower margins, while roughly 35% are raising prices.

That leaves retailers with an attractive but narrow window. If pent-up demand, festival buying and the shift away from travel lift volumes substantially, higher throughput could cushion the squeeze. If shoppers respond mainly to discounts, revenue growth may come more easily than profit growth.

For now, the season looks better than expected at the start of the year. The real test will come once the festival calendar normalises: whether consumers are buying more because they have a greater appetite to spend, or simply because they had postponed their purchases.

Tomorrow: Lenders