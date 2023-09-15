Shopify partners with CRED to expand payment options

E-commerce company Shopify has partnered with CRED to extend the latter’s payment options to merchants on its platform.

CRED pay is already live on select Shopify merchants and will be rolled out to all merchants.

CRED members tend to spend 40% more than the average consumer when shopping online. With this integration, Shopify merchants can add CRED Pay to their payment stack. The partnership will will enable merchants to improve prepaid conversions and offer a seamless shopping experience to the top 1% of consumers in the country, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

On the other hand, CRED members can transact on Shopify-powered merchant websites using their preferred payment modes and access curated rewards and offers.

“CRED X Shopify will expand the D2C brand ecosystem available for CRED members to discover and experience,” says Miten Sampat from CRED.

“Shopify merchants can leverage the trusted payment suite from CRED to unlock greater revenue potential by enabling smooth transactions, expanding payment options, and building curated campaigns for CRED members,” he added.