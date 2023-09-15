scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Shopify partners with CRED to expand payment options

CRED pay is already live on select Shopify merchants and will be rolled out to all merchants.

Written by FE Bureau
ecommerce
CRED members can transact on Shopify-powered merchant websites using their preferred payment modes and access curated rewards and offers. (IE)

E-commerce company Shopify has partnered with CRED to extend the latter’s payment options to merchants on its platform.

CRED pay is already live on select Shopify merchants and will be rolled out to all merchants.

CRED members tend to spend 40% more than the average consumer when shopping online. With this integration, Shopify merchants can add CRED Pay to their payment stack. The partnership will will enable merchants to improve prepaid conversions and offer a seamless shopping experience to the top 1% of consumers in the country, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Also Read

On the other hand, CRED members can transact on Shopify-powered merchant websites using their preferred payment modes and access curated rewards and offers.

Also Read

“CRED X Shopify will expand the D2C brand ecosystem available for CRED members to discover and experience,” says Miten Sampat from CRED.

“Shopify merchants can leverage the trusted payment suite from CRED to unlock greater revenue potential by enabling smooth transactions, expanding payment options, and building curated campaigns for CRED members,” he added.

More Stories on
ecommerce
industry news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 05:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS