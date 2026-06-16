Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans to appoint promoter-director Shobana Kamineni as Executive Chairperson of Apollo Healthtech, the soon-to-be-listed company that will be created through the demerger and listing of its omnichannel pharmacy distribution and digital health businesses.

The appointment is subject to the sanction and effectiveness of the scheme by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Apollo Healthtech will subsequently seek shareholder approval for Kamineni’s appointment, including the terms, tenure and remuneration. Kamineni, who currently serves on Apollo Hospitals’ board, is expected to lead the next phase of growth at the healthcare solutions and pharmacy business.

Apollo Hospitals on Monday released the proposed governance framework for Apollo Healthtech, outlining its board composition and shareholder nomination rights. Under the framework, Apollo Healthtech’s board will comprise 12 directors, of whom six will be independent directors, in line with SEBI regulations.

To address governance concerns, Apollo said nomination rights available to investors and promoters would lapse if the shareholding of either investor (Rasmeli) or the promoter group falls below 10%.

Apollo Hospitals advances a broader restructuring of its operations

The governance framework comes as Apollo Hospitals advances a broader restructuring of its operations. In 2025, the company announced plans to spin off its omnichannel pharmacy distribution and digital health business (Apollo HealthCo) and wholesale pharmacy distribution are (Keimed Private) to create Apollo Healthtech.

Last month, Apollo Hospitals said it expects to complete the demerger and listing of Apollo Healthtech by December 2026, creating a ₹25,000-crore omnichannel healthcare company.

In its latest filing, Apollo also clarified that the Upside Agreement is fully funded by investor Rasmeli and will not result in any cash outflow from Apollo Healthtech or its shareholders. The company said all shareholders would participate in the value creation, while the cost of the incentive mechanism would not be borne by the company.

The upside agreement forms part of a broader performance-linked framework, contingent on the delivery of a highly ambitious equity value-linked target, which will be measured by the Multiple of Invested Capital. “No minimum amount is guaranteed, with a maximum of 9 per cent of the upside delivered to Rasmeli for achieving at least 4x MOIC,” the company said in its exchange filing.