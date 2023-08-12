Shift towards longer tenured deals helping IT firms improve utilisation

As IT companies win more large deals, unlike the shorter and discretionary deals of the past, they are seeing the benefits of large deals in their employee’s utilisation ratio.

Large deals that are normally long term in nature improve talent management efficiency and give better predictability to plan and deploy human resources.

Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTIMindtree , said in an analyst call recently, that there is a shift in the nature of deals, which is giving them better lead time to plan for talent deployment, compared to shorter-tenure discretionary spends which were predominant during the last two years.

Deshpande observed this allowed the company to plan for skills better and to build certain skill sets instead of purely relying on hiring those from the market.” Companies can manage a lot better in current deal environment, because each of these deal conversions allows them to do that correct planning and hire as required, added Deshpande.

Jagannathan Chakravarthi Narasimhan, CFO, Sonata Software, said, “Sonata started winning large deals since last fiscal. Large and long tenured deals help in improving utilisation ratio because companies can plan for the resources ahead of time. We can know how many engineers and of what skill sets are going to be required at a particular point of time in future.”

Sharath Srinivasamurthy, associate vice president, IDC, said, “From a resource planning perspective, companies will have a clear view of how the requirements will pan out in next few years and build the core team for current requirements and groom resources for upcoming requirements.”

He added that companies with large deals will have the time to train / upskill existing resources on relevant technologies and domain. Also, they get the flexibility to deploy resources released from completed projects into these long terms engagements as requirements come up. This reduces the dependence hiring from market for new resources eventually increasing the utilisation rate.

Gaurav Vasu, founder, UnearthInsight, said, “Today IT companies on an average are filling about 75%-85% of their vacancies through internal fulfilment. That was about 60% two to three years ago.”

Siddhartha Tipnis, partner, technology sector leader, Deloitte India, said, “In a longer-tenured deal, many unknowns in the client environment become known to the service providers. The first year of the project is year of maximum learning for an IT company. Year two onwards, the service provider does work far more efficiently, even automate some work.”

This brings in some inherent efficiencies of doing things faster and better. All these aspects have a direct positive correlation to margins of the business. He also explained that IT cos that have hired large numbers a year ago, are able to deploy their talent resources this year in an efficient manner because of large deals.

DD Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner, however has a slightly different opinion. He said, “Large deals give IT companies time to re-imagine and plan things and make sure they are able to optimise. But it doesn’t mean that in smaller deals, which are a kind of reality in the market, there is less opportunity to optimise and improve your utilization.”

Mishra added, “Utilisation is linked to the discipline and rigour at which the organization operates and overall planning instead of linking it to the deal type.” Companies need to be more careful in shorter and smaller deals in term of their resource utilisation and it is a project management challenge more than sales challenge, he concluded.