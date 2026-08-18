

Once a fixture in living rooms and tailoring corners, the humble sewing machine had all but disappeared from the modern household. Now, it is quietly stitching its way back with demand for sewing machines is running at least 1.5 times the industry’s production capacity, according to Usha International.

“If I were to look at sewing machines, one would say who buys sewing machines today? But the reality is that demand for sewing machines is at least 1.5 times production today,” Anil Dua, chief operating officer of the consumer durable firm told FE.

The revival is being driven by a mix of household consumption, government schemes aimed at supporting livelihoods among underprivileged communities and the mushrooming of boutiques across the country, Dua said.

According to industry players, the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which provides support to traditional artisans and craftspeople, has also emerged as a catalyst for the sewing-machine market.

Demand is also being supported by growing interest in creativity, DIY sewing, skill enhancement and home-based entrepreneurship, encouraging consumers to move beyond basic machines towards more advanced sewing solutions. “Every boutique carries three sewing machines. So, the demand for sewing machines is significantly growing,” Dua said.

Industry estimates peg the Indian sewing-machine market at around ₹3,000 crore across household, artisan and industrial machines, with industrial machines accounting for the largest segment. The market is dominated by domestic and institutional manufacturers such as Usha International, Gemini and Singer, along with regional players including Pooja and Rita.

Usha claims to be the largest player in the segment, but the company, being privately held and unlisted, does not disclose its revenue, sales volumes or manufacturing capacity.

Usha International’s sewing business spans four categories including basic machines for households; hobby and boutique-oriented electric machines manufactured in partnership with Japan’s Janome; domestic industrial machines catering to garment and textile clusters such as Tiruppur; and its Industrial Garment Machinery (IGM) division, which offers heavy-duty, high-speed machines for commercial tailors, boutique owners and large apparel manufacturers.

Sewing machines, fans and cooking appliances account for around two-thirds of Usha International’s business. The company also operates in segments including water coolers and dispensers, fabric-care, as well as fuel-injection components for the automotive sector. Usha has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Kolkata for fans, water coolers and auto components.

Its sewing-machine operations follow a mix of overseas manufacturing and domestic partnerships. Electric machines are manufactured in collaboration with Janome outside India, while the company works with manufacturing partners in Faridabad, Uttarakhand and parts of southern India for other products. Overall, the company follows a roughly 70:30 buy-to-manufacture mix, although the ratio varies across product categories.