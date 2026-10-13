India’s general insurance industry growth slowed in September. The reason was weak crop-related premium collection by Agricultural Insurance Company (AIC), according to JM Financial, and not because overall general insurance growth has slowed.

Recently, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed capping commission paid across a swath of insurance products as ​well as curbs on overall expense limits for insurers to reduce mis-selling and lower policy costs.

Regulatory changes may have a lower impact on general insurers

The brokerage firm expects regulatory changes to have a lower impact on general insurers than on life insurers. “Their (general insurance) products do not compete with non-IRDAI instruments such as mutual funds and deposits,” JM Financial said.

The general insurance industry recorded a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in premiums to Rs 33,000 crore in September, slowing from 10% in August.

However, the brokerage firm highlighted that the September quarter (Q2) typically sees higher crop insurance business, so it would wait for detailed segment-wise data before assessing multi-line insurers’ performance.

“Segment-wise caps should also correct commercial-line mispricing caused by the blanket expense-of-management (EOM) cap,” JM Financial noted.

Private multi-line insurers maintained steady growth, while public-sector multi-line insurers reported a recovery. Standalone health insurers (SAHIs) continued to lead the industry, supported by strong demand for health insurance.

Standalone health insurers lead growth

Standalone health insurers recorded 27% YoY growth in premiums in September, following 30% growth in August. Star Health and Niva Bupa reported premium growth of 20% and 33%, respectively, while Aditya Birla Health recorded 9% growth.

For the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), premiums grew 29% YoY across the standalone health insurance segment. Star Health reported 19% growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI), while Niva Bupa recorded a stronger 35% increase.

JM Financial expects growth to moderate in the coming quarters as the base normalises. “We expect some moderation in Q3FY27 as the base normalises from September,” JM Financial said.

“We expect SAHIs to structurally deliver over 15% premium growth in the medium term, supported by rising health insurance penetration and strong retail demand,” The brokerages added.

Private general insurers maintain steady growth

Private multi-line insurers recorded 12% YoY growth in premiums in September, matching the pace seen in August. ICICI Lombard’s premiums rose 14% after reporting flat growth in the previous month, while HDFC Ergo posted 25% growth. Go Digit and Bajaj General reported growth of 2% and 7%, respectively.

However, growth across the brokerage’s coverage universe was more moderate for the September quarter. ICICI Lombard reported 3% YoY growth in Q2FY27, while Bajaj General recorded 10% growth.

Agricultural Insurance Company premiums fall 52%

Public-sector multi-line insurers reported 16% YoY premium growth in September, recovering from flat growth in August.

In contrast, “specialised PSU insurers continued to contract sharply, with premiums down 50% YoY in Sep, largely due to a 52% YoY decline at Agricultural Insurance Corporation (AIC),” JM Financial noted.

This JM Financial report highlights a crop-heavy Q2 and slow crop insurance, and this is despite India facing droughts and drought-like situations in several states.