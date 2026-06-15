SEPC has secured an order worth Rs 673.32 crore from Steel Authority of India for its IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur, West Bengal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The contract, awarded under SAIL’s 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project, will be executed by SEPC across two packages over a period of 30 to 33 months, the filing said.

What the contract covers

According to the filing, the scope is split into two distinct packages. The first is a Coke Oven Balance of Plant package, designated COB-3, valued at Rs 296.77 crore, which excludes civil and structural works.

The second is a Sinter Plant BOP package, designated SP-2, valued at Rs 376.56 crore and includes civil and structural works. According to the company, the aggregate contract value of Rs 673.32 crore is net of taxes.

The broader context

IISCO Steel Plant, located in Burnpur in Paschim Bardhaman district, is one of SAIL’s integrated steel plants and among the older steel facilities in the country. The expansion is part of SAIL’s capacity scale-up programme aimed at increasing crude steel output, the company said.

For SEPC, which was formerly known as Shriram EPC, the win is the latest in a string of industrial infrastructure orders. The company operates across water and wastewater treatment, roads, industrial infrastructure, and mining segments, the filing noted.

Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC, said the order reflected the confidence that public sector enterprises were placing in the company’s engineering and execution capabilities. He added that India’s steel sector was in a phase of capacity expansion, and the order strengthened the company’s order book and revenue visibility going forward.

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SEPC financials

SEPC reported a total income of Rs 1,085.8 crore for FY26, up from Rs 646 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 53.5 crore, more than double the previous year’s figure. EBITDA came in at Rs 108.9 crore.