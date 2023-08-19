SECI invites bids for 4 GW renewable energy power

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), one of the four renewable energy implementing agencies in the country, has invited bids for developing more than 4 giga watt (GW) of renewable energy, including wind power.

The latest in the series of tenders by SECI, part of the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), is for supply of 800 mega watt (MW) firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) under tariff-based competitive bidding.

Power procured by SECI from this project under power purchase agreement of 25 years will be sold to Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), SECI said in the bid document. The last date for bid submission is September 29, 2023.

Under the FDRE program, SECI has invited bids under two other tenders as well. While the tender for supply of 1,500 MW FDRE from inter state transmission system (ISTS)-connected power projects closes on September 15, the other for supply of 500 MW renewable energy will close on August 31, 2023.

The state-owned corporation has also invited bids from wind power developers to set up 1,300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects under tariff-based competitive bidding. Bid submission end date is September 20, 2023.

SECI has invited proposals on build own operate (BOO) basis and will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for purchase of wind power for a period of 25 years, the bid document said.

The total capacity of 1,300 MW will be awarded through e-bidding process for injection at ISTS substations in three states namely Tamil Nadu (300 MW), Telangana (500 MW) and Madhya Pradesh (500 MW).

SECI has also sought bids from green hydrogen producers to set up production facilities under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) scheme. Bid submission end date is September 7, 2023.

The Union Cabinet has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to 2029-30. The SIGHT program is a major financial measure under the mission, with an outlay of Rs 17,490 crore.

The program proposes two distinct financial incentive mechanisms to support domestic production of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen. These incentives are aimed at enabling rapid scale-up, technology development and cost reduction.

The tender for selection of electrolyser manufacturers to set up manufacturing capacities under SIGHT scheme will close on September 5, 2023.

Further, the SECI has also invited bids for manufacturing, testing, packing and forwarding, supply and transportation of 1,000 mega watt peak (MWp) domestically manufactured solar PV modules with domestically manufactured solar cells. Last date to submit bids for this is September 18, 2023.

It may be noted that Indian government has set an ambitious target of creating 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 by adding 50 GW each year. The current capacity is 130 GW as per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The MNRE has appointed SECI Ltd, NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd as the renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs) for floating the tenders and opening of bids.