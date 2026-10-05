Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may partly reverse its Closing Auction Session rules, as sources cited by Reuters said that the market regulator may stop CAS usage for at least a year. The report added that CAS sessions may be stopped for calculating derivatives settlement prices.

FinancialExpress.com has not verified this report. We are awaiting official announcement from SEBI.

What is CAS?

In August, SEBI introduced the Closing Auction Session (CAS) to make the market closing price more transparent and reduce the influence of large orders placed by the end of market closing. This measure was introduced for setting the closing price of key stocks and derivatives contracts.

The system helps to establish the closing price of the stock. This process is similar to the one used in global markets like Hong Kong and the USA. However, market participants have repeatedly asked for changes to the same, citing complexities.

On October 3, SEBI received more than 20,000 comments on its consultation papers seeking public views on proposed changes to the CAS timings and settlement methodology for derivative contracts.

In a social media on X, SEBI said, “The number of comments received till 7:00 PM today, i.e. October 3, 2026, stands at 20,000.” The regulator had invited public comments on the proposals until October 3.

What could be new amendments to CAS?

Sources cited by Reuters said that new changes would bring forth the volume-weighted average price of the last ​30 minutes of trading to establish the derivative pricing. In August, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that the market regulator is not considering any change.

However, the report published by Reuters notes that these amendments are likely to be implemented by October end.

With the new changes, Indian markets would align more closely with US and European markets.

Index value still being evaluated

SEBI had proposed in September to stop publishing the indicative value of an index and only out the indicative prices of individual stocks during the 10-minute CAS window, noting that index value was still being determined during the window.

While most of the feedback received by SEBI said that sophisticated ⁠trading desks could reconstruct those values independently and that removing them would reduce transparency without addressing manipulation concerns, sources quoted by Reuters said.

A second source added, “The regulator agrees but will push for greater awareness among investors that the underlying index price is only determined at the end ⁠of the ​10-minute window.”

SEBI has received feedback for keeping the the existing timeline with the regular market trading session of 3:30 PM and derivatives until 3:45 PM, as this will help price discovery and align derivative trading with the cash market closing process.

(With agency inputs from Reuters)