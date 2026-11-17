The latest Reuters report indicates that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering restrictions on new leveraged stock purchases under the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) as margin positions surge to record-high levels. Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the regulator is weighing curbs on fresh MTF buying in a stock once leverage crosses a threshold linked to its free float, the report said.

The move is aimed at protecting retail investors from a sudden market fall, the sources said, noting that it reflects SEBI’s concerns over growing leveraged retail trading. One of the two sources cited by Reuters said SEBI is still looking into whether any “hard limits” are needed on how much of a company’s stock can be purchased through MTF, linked to the company’s free float.

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However, investors need to remember this is only a source-based report by Reuters. There is no official announcement on the matter.

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MTF buying limits: Discussion underway says Reuters

Reuters quoted another source with direct matter of the knowledge and said if 5-10% of a company’s free float is margin-funded, then no fresh MTF positions may be allowed, pointing out that discussions on limits and thresholds are still underway.

They said that new proposals will be issued for public consultation before these rules are finalised. As per exchange data, 36 companies have MTF-funded positions, exceeding 10% of their free float, and over 220 stocks have positions over 5%.

Regulatory checks as a means of risk management

In June 2026, SEBI released consultation papers proposing to broaden the scope under MTF. However, since then, the expansion plans have been put on hold, and regulators are pivoting toward tighter compliance to limit contagion from growing leveraged retail participation, sources cited by Reuters added.

“The regulatory checks do not suggest any cause of ​concerns, but the rising retail participation requires additional risk management to contain any cascading effect in volatile markets,” one of the two sources cited by Reuters said.

Rising MTF positions a matter of concern

MTF is a SEBI-regulated product offered by stockbrokers in India, which allows investors to purchase stocks using borrowed funds. Brokers provide the investors with the remaining amount and may offer them leverage of up to four times, typically at an interest rate between 9-18%.

Over the past year, these positions have climbed to Rs 1.53 lakh crore and have almost doubled from the end of 2024. Almost two-thirds of this leverage is linked with trading in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

The information comes as Indian equity markets continue to navigate volatility. This year in South Korea, the regulators imposed restrictions on leveraged products as share prices fell due to margin calls. This included halting the launch of new single-stock leveraged ETFs and increasing the entry threshold.

If the rules come into effect, several small cap and midcap stocks could be affected. Even large-cap firms with high retail ownership, like Jio Platforms, Nazara Technologies, and Zee Entertainment.

However, the sources cited by Reuters clarified that SEBI won’t ban the use of MTF. Any tightening will need to strike a balance between containing market risks and avoiding disruption to brokers and retail investors, many of whom already hold sizeable leveraged positions ​financed at high borrowing costs, they added.

(With agency inputs from Reuters)