SBI Funds Management has appointed Amol Joshi as its Chief Financial Officer. He will take charge on October 1, 2026. He succeeds Inderjeet Ghuliani, who retires on reaching the age of superannuation.

CFO appointment takes effect October 1

The board noted Ghuliani’s retirement from the post of CFO and Key Managerial Personnel. His tenure ends at the close of business hours on September 30, 2026.

The board then approved Joshi’s appointment to the same roles. It acted on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. The filing describes the term as full-time employment.

Amol Joshi’s 32-year finance career

The filing says Joshi has around 32 years of work experience. It says he has led the finance function in a listed-entity environment, with a focus on governance, regulatory compliance and financial discipline.

Joshi most recently served as CFO of TransUnion CIBIL Limited. Earlier in his career, he worked with IndoStar Capital Finance, L&T Financial Services, Standard Chartered Bank, American Express Bank and Oracle Financial Services. The company said the appointment does not involve any relationship with its directors.

SBI Funds Management’s leadership changes

Debasish Mishra remains Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Denys Charles Jean Marie Fougeroux De Campigneulles continues as Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

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Joshi joins the list as Chief Financial Officer. Vinaya Datar remains Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary and Head Legal.

About SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management was incorporated in 1992 and manages the portfolio of SBI Mutual Fund. It is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi of France. It is the largest asset management company in India by assets under management. According to its website, SBI holds 55.56%, Amundi holds 32.63% through Amundi India Holding, and the public holds 11.81%. Its products include equity, debt and hybrid funds, exchange-traded funds and portfolio management services. The company is headquartered in Mumbai.

SBI Funds Management share price today

SBI Funds Management’s share price remained relatively flat as of early trade on September 30. The company’s share price declined 10.59% in the past month. Furthermore, SBI Funds Management’s share price has decreased by 15.35% so far in 2026.