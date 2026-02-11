Bengaluru based property developer Sattva Group, which co-sponsored Knowledge Realty Trust, on Tuesday announced its foray into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with six residential and commercial redevelopment projects spanning over 8 million sq ft of construction area.

Recently another Bengaluru based Embassy group forayed into Mumbai real estate. Prestige, Puravankara also have projects in the city.

Where are Sattva’s new projects located?

Sattva’s new projects are located in Parel (Sewri), Prabhadevi, Goregaon East, Vile Parle West, Powai and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vicinity. With these six projects, Sattva Group expects to deliver more than 2500 rehabilitation homes and over 2000 newly built residences.

ALSO READ Ceigall India bags Rs 1,700 crore Morena solar park project in Madhya Pradesh

Construction across the portfolio will begin in 2026 and continue in phases until 2032, with the first project likely to be delivered by 2028. The total gross development value (GDV) across the projects is estimated at nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

What did Bijay Agarwal say?

Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director, Sattva Group, said, “Mumbai is entering a defining phase of urban renewal, driven by the need to replace ageing structures with safer, well-planned, future-ready housing. Redevelopment requires clarity, discipline and long-term commitment, values central to Sattva’s growth over the past three decades.”

ALSO READ Ceigall India bags Rs 1,700 crore Morena solar park project in Madhya Pradesh

“Our entry into Mumbai is a strategic extension of our legacy of delivering large, technically complex projects on time and with consistency. We look forward to contributing meaningfully to the city’s next decade of growth,” he added.