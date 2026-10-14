Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Wednesday that Eutelsat OneWeb should be cleared to offer satellite broadband in India before Elon Musk’s Starlink, citing that Bharti’s application has been pending for five years.

Asked at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum about Musk’s remarks on Indian telecom billionaires, Mittal said Bharti believes it is “significantly ahead” in the queue. Its ground network has been ready for three years and its satellites have been over India for five, he said.

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“As I have already said, we are awaiting our approvals. I believe we are significantly ahead of him in the queue because we applied five years ago,” Mittal said in a panel discussion.



“Our ground networks have been ready for the past three years, and our satellites have been hovering over India for the past five years. We still do not have the necessary permission, so we would be very happy to receive it, even a few days before him,” he added.



SpaceX founder, Elon Musk said earlier this month that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink to protect a monopolistic hold, a post widely read as aimed at Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani alongside Mittal. The Communications Ministry had later rejected the suggestion of discriminatory regulation as baseless, saying the three licensed operators were all undergoing security assessments.

The telecom ministry said the government has granted satellite communication licences to three companies — Musk-led Starlink, Jio Satellite Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb — and all three are currently undergoing security assessments.



Bharti is waiting on final security clearances, Mittal said. Once they arrive, he said, the group can connect “every square inch” of the country. In Africa, where Bharti has recently begun satellite services with OneWeb, Starlink is already operating alongside it.

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He added that telecom spectrum auctions are held regularly and that enough airwaves are made available and bands are identified in advance, so operators can plan. Mittal said policy stability is the most important factor for investors, though reforms could move faster. Telecom and digital goods, he added, need a competitive tax regime.



Additionally, Mittal flagged a rupee weakened over the past 18 months and uncertainty over US tariffs, flagging India-US trade above $100 billion, leading to higher tariffs and uncertainty.