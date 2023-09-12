SAP Labs India’s Sindhu Gangadharan appointed as NASSCOM vice chairperson

SAP Labs India on Tuesday announced that Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, has been appointed as Vice Chairperson of The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). In her new role, Sindhu will leverage her experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde.

“Widely recognised as a Technology Humanist, Sindhu is among the leading voices in technology today. As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest R&D center globally, Sindhu is responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centers – Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai,” the company said. In addition, she is the Head of SAP User Enablement, which provides a consistent, intelligent, and personalised enablement for SAP’s entire product portfolio.

Sindhu Gangadharan said, “Nasscom has played a pivotal role in helping accelerate India’s transition into the innovation hub for the world. I am honored to assume the office of the Vice Chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India’s Techade in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry. India, powered by its engineering R&D prowess, growing scientific capabilities and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all.”

Earlier this year, Sindhu Gangadharan was appointed as Chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. She also serves on the Board of organizations including Siemens India and Titan Company Limited. Sindhu is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.