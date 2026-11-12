Tata Power has appointed Sanjay Banga as an Additional Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate.

Banga will take over as the company’s CEO and Managing Director (MD) from May 1, 2027. The board has approved his appointment for a five-year term, from May 1, 2027, to April 30, 2032, subject to shareholders’ approval.Banga’s career spans 37 years in the power sector. He is currently CEO and ​MD of ​Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Sanjay Banga’s appointment at Tata Power

As part of the leadership transition, Banga will initially serve as an Additional Director and CEO Designate from November 11, 2026. He will assume the role of CEO and MD on May 1, 2027.

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He will also serve as the company’s Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) during his tenure as CEO and MD.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the appointment at its meeting held on Wednesday to announce their Q2FY27 results.

Tata Power Q2FY27: Profit rises 33%

Tata Power reported its Q2 net profit at Rs 1,366.11 crore, up 48.58% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 919.44 crore reported in Q2FY26. The company’s performance was supported by broad-based growth across its generation, renewable energy, transmission and distribution businesses.

Revenue from operations rose 26% YoY to Rs 19,886 crore in Q2 FY27. EBITDA increased 5% to Rs 4,245 crore during the quarter.

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A recovery at Tata Power’s 4-gigawatt Mundra coal-fired plant in Gujarat, which was shut during the year-ago quarter, provided a significant boost to earnings, alongside rising contributions from solar manufacturing and rooftop installations.

Tata Power invests Rs 10,000 crore in H1 FY27

For the first half of FY27, Tata Power’s reported net profit reached a record Rs 3,053 crore, registering a 22% YoY growth. Revenue increased 17% to Rs 38,784 crore, while EBITDA rose 7% to Rs 8,494 crore.

Tata Power invested around Rs 10,000 crore in capital expenditure during the first half of FY27, marking its highest-ever half-yearly capital deployment. The investment focused on renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, pumped storage projects and distribution networks.

The renewable energy business accounted for around Rs 6,000 crore of the capital expenditure during the period. The company said it remains on track to meet its annual capital expenditure guidance.