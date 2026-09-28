Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development and operation of two coal blocks in West Bengal.

SAIL-BCCL MoU for 2 coal blocks

The MoU relates to the Indikatta Ramnagore Coal Block, which belongs to SAIL. It also covers the East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) Coal Block, which belongs to BCCL. Both blocks are in West Bengal.

As per the filing, the MoU as a significant step towards developing domestic sources of coking coal. It does not give the financial terms, the expected output or a timeline for the project.

SAIL Q1FY27 results

As per SAIL’s Q1FY27, net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,636 crore, against Rs 685 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations was Rs 26,246 crore, up from Rs 25,921 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose to Rs 4,356 crore from Rs 2,925 crore.

Crude steel production was 4.76 million tonnes, compared with 4.85 million tonnes a year ago. Sales volume fell to 4.16 million tonnes from 4.55 million tonnes.

BCCL Q1FY27 results

BCCL, a subsidiary of Coal India, posted a net loss of Rs 68.09 crore for the June quarter. It had earned a net profit of Rs 176.87 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 3,587.27 crore from Rs 3,719.59 crore. The company said outside coal dispatches dropped to 7.81 million tonnes from 8.83 million tonnes. Total expenses rose to Rs 3,826.31 crore from Rs 3,654.39 crore.

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BCCL is a Miniratna public sector company. It runs open-cast and underground mines in Jharkhand and West Bengal, with a major presence in the Jharia Coalfield. It mainly produces coking coal for the steel industry.

About SAIL

Steel Authority of India is among the largest steel makers in India and holds Maharatna status among the country’s central public sector enterprises. It produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located mainly in eastern and central India, close to domestic sources of raw materials. The company makes and sells a broad range of steel products. The company is headquartered at Ispat Bhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

SAIL share price today

The SAIL share price has declined 0.6% as of early trade on September 28. The company’s share price has decreased 5.7% in the past month. SAIL’s share price has increased 40.06% in the past year.

BCCL share price today

BCCL share price has increased 2.68% as of early trade on September 28. The company’s share price has decreased 4.3% in the past month. BCCL’s share price has further declined 19.09% so far in 2026.