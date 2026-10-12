Saatvik Green Energy has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) to supply 5,000 solar water pumps for farmers in the state. The order is worth about Rs 100 crore, excluding GST, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Saatvik’s 5,000 solar pump order

The contract is for off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacity. Saatvik will design, manufacture, supply, transport, install, test and commission the systems at farmers’ sites identified in districts of Maharashtra.

The scope also includes a complete system warranty. Saatvik will provide repair and maintenance and a remote monitoring system for five years.

PM KUSUM B Scheme and 60-day deadline

The order has been placed under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, also referred to as PM KUSUM B, according to the filing. PM KUSUM B is the component of the central scheme that deals with standalone solar pumps for agriculture.

Saatvik has to install and commission the pumps within 60 days. The period starts from the date the circle office issues the notice to proceed or work order.

The filing describes the contract as domestic and commercial in nature. On a simple division, Rs 100 crore across 5,000 pumps works out to about Rs 2 lakh per pump. The company did not give a per-unit price or a split by pump capacity.

About Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy is headquartered in Gurugram and makes solar photovoltaic modules. It also provides engineering, procurement and construction services for utility-scale, commercial and industrial solar projects. Its module plants are in Ambala, Haryana.

The company reported an operational module capacity of about 3.8 GW as of June 30, 2025, and was adding another 1 GW at Ambala. It is building an integrated solar cell and module facility at Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries. In October 2025, CEO Prashant Mathur said the company had planned capital expenditure of Rs 3,150 crore for the Odisha project. He said Saatvik is also looking at products such as solar inverters.

ALSO READ Jio, OneWeb have waited longer than Starlink

Saatvik Green Energy share price

Saatvik Green Energy’s share price has dropped by 0.72% in the past month. Furthermore, Saatvik Green Energy’s share price decreased by 25.26% in the past year.