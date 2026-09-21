Rail Vikas Nigam has received a letter of acceptance from East Coast Railway for a construction package worth over Rs 404 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Navratna public sector undertaking, which executes railway infrastructure projects for the Ministry of Railways, will carry out roadbed, bridge and electrification works between Khurda Road and Gangadharpur in Odisha. The work is linked to the construction of a third line between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section.

RVNL Rs 405 crore order: What the project covers

The order covers execution of roadbed, minor bridges, major bridges, road under bridges and building works. It also includes supply of ballast and permanent way linking.

A significant part of the contract deals with utility shifting of signalling and telecommunication systems. Electrification works are also part of the scope. These include general service works, power supply arrangements, and shifting and modification of high-tension and low-tension lines.

The stretch under consideration covers 22 km between Nergundi and Barang. It also covers 363 km between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram. Together, these fall within the larger 385-km Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section.

RVNL order value and project completion timeline

RVNL disclosed the order value at Rs 4,04,88,18,738, or close to Rs 405 crore. The company said this includes GST. The contract must be executed within 912 days, the filing said.

About Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam was incorporated in 2003 under the Ministry of Railways to execute railway infrastructure projects on a fast-track basis. The company operates as a turnkey project executor, handling design, tendering, construction and commissioning of projects ranging from new railway lines and gauge conversion to electrification, metro corridors and bridge construction. RVNL was granted Navratna status in 2023, having earlier held Mini-Ratna status since 2013. The government continues to hold a majority stake in the company, which is headquartered in New Delhi.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price today

Rail Vikas Nigam’s share price increased 0.33% as of early trade on September 21. The company’s share price declined 5.42% in the past month. Furthermore, Rail Vikas Nigam’s share price declined 41.94% in the last year.