Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting to review work under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme on Monday — calling for faster completion of infrastructure, land allotment, investment and production. Official data reveals 469 plots covering around 5,348 acres have been allotted under the project, with an estimated investment potential of approximately Rs 2.21 lakh crore.

According to an official release, around 134 units are already in production while another 95 units are under construction. Work is presently underway on 20 projects across 13 states as well as seven Industrial corridors. Four greenfield industrial smart cities have already entered the production stage. The NICDP project has an employment potential of around 1.29 lakh people.

A Commerce Ministry statement added that Sitharaman had “emphasised that the next pipeline of industrial land and infrastructure should be prepared well before the existing inventory is exhausted”. She also highlighted the need for freight, industrial development, railways and expressways as well as the FIRE Corridors to converge for the success of the programme.

“The Finance Minister stressed that the focus must now move beyond project approvals towards timely completion of infrastructure, land allotment, investment and commencement of production. She urged States to resolve bottlenecks relating to land, connectivity, utilities, statutory clearances and the powers of project Special Purpose Vehicles,” the PIB statement added.

Official data indicates that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has so far sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs.16,172.95 Crore to National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for the development of industrial corridors. The NICDIT has also released Rs.14,569.97 crore for SPVs to carry out work under various NICDP industrial nodes and projects.

What is the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme?

NICDP was envisaged as the backbone of major transportation corridors in India and managed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation. The flagship infrastructure initiative aims to build “futuristic industrial cities” with seamless integration of next-generation technologies across various infrastructure sectors.

The project presently covers 20 approved projects across 13 States and seven Industrial Corridors. Four industrial smart cities — Dholera, Shendra-Bidkin, Greater Noida and Vikram Udyogpuri — have so far entered the production stage. An official release said 12 projects approved in August 2024 were also progressing, with infrastructure development, land allotment and investor engagement increasingly being undertaken in parallel.

Industrial Corridors currently under development:

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)

Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC)

Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)

East Coast Industrial Corridor (ECIC) with Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) as Phase 1

Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC)

Extension of CBIC to Kochi via Coimbatore

Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC)

Hyderabad Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC)

Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)

Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC)

Delhi Nagpur Industrial Corridor (DNIC)

According to a press note, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also emphasised the need to integrate national waterways with these corridors. He suggested examining waterways as a potential spine for corridor development.

States submit 87 proposals for industrial parks scheme

The Apex Monitoring Authority also reviewed the rollout of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana during its meeting on Monday. The initiative envisages the development of 100 investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. According to an official update, the BHAVYA program has received 87 applications from States against up to 20 projects proposed for approval in the first round.

The initiative was approved in March this year — to be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players. It will significantly reduce the entry barrier for investors through the use of pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services. BHAVYA industrial parks will range from 100 to 1000 acres, with financial support up to Rs 1 crore provided per acre for various kinds of infrastructure. According to an official release, project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.