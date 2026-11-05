The Union Cabinet has approved a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme worth Rs 14,500 crore to support the development of 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity between FY27 and FY31.

Japanese Brokrage firm, Nomura believes “this will promote indigenous manufacturing and assembly of battery energy storage systems (BESS),” as BESS projects will be subject to minimum 40% of domestic content requirement (DCR) to quality for VGF

Along with this, Pumped storage projects (PSP) developers are expected to gain. “The scheme largely focuses on PSP and will benefit PSP developers who already have PSP projects under construction,” Nomura added.

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Of the proposed 92 GWh capacity, 60 GWh will come from pumped storage projects (PSP), while BESS will account for 30 GWh. The remaining 2 GWh will be allocated to emerging storage technologies.

92 GWh capacity: Government to fund 15% of total project cost

The scheme will involve a total investment of Rs 97,600 crore, with government funding covering around 15% of the project cost. The projects will be awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding.

The government aims to use the scheme to accelerate renewable energy adoption, improve grid stability and ensure a reliable and affordable round-the-clock (RTC) power supply.

India targets 411 GWh storage capacity by FY32

The new funding scheme is expected to help India meet its estimated requirement of 411 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity by FY32.

The government is expected to use the additional storage capacity to manage fluctuations in renewable power generation and improve the availability of electricity throughout the day.

The scheme marks a significant increase in government support for energy storage. Earlier VGF schemes for battery energy storage covered around 43.8 GWh of capacity, with a funding outlay of Rs 9,160 crore.

With the latest approval, the government is expected to accelerate the development of large-scale storage projects over the next five years.

Nearly 11 PSPs, with a combined capacity of 15,870 MW, are currently under construction. These projects are expected to benefit from the scheme

PSP projects under construction

Project name Developer Capacity (MW) Expected commissioning Upper Sileru Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd 1,350 Feb-29 Sharavathy Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd 2,000 May-32 Kundah Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd 500 Feb-27 Chitravathi Adani Renewable Energy 500 Feb-27 Gandikota Adani Renewable Energy 1,000 Mar-29 Saundatti Greenko 1,600 Dec-27 MP30 Gandhisagar Greenko 1,920 Dec-26 Bhivpuri Tata Power 1,000 Feb-29 Bhavali JSW Energy 1,500 Dec-28 Tarali Adani Green 1,500 Jun-29 Karjat (Saidongar-1) Torrent Power 3,000 Dec-29 Total 15,870 Source: Nomura report on EQUITY: POWER & UTILITIES

Fresh impetus to India’s energy storage ecosystem

The latest VGF approval is expected to provide a fresh impetus to India’s energy storage ecosystem by improving project viability, encouraging domestic manufacturing and attracting private investment. With 411 GWh of storage capacity estimated to be required by FY32, timely execution of the approved projects will be critical to integrating a larger share of renewable energy into the grid and ensuring a reliable round-the-clock power supply.