Royal Enfield continues to command the 250–350 cc motorcycle segment in the country, leaving little room for rivals even as the category surges in popularity. In FY26, sales in the segment jumped 26.4% to 1.1 million units, up from 866,492 units in the previous fiscal year. Of these, Royal Enfield accounted for a staggering 93%, selling 1.02 million motorcycles.

Despite the entry of competitors like Bajaj Auto, Honda, Triumph, Kawasaki, Yamaha, TVS, and BMW, Royal Enfield’s market share dipped only marginally by one percentage point from FY25, while the newcomers collectively captured just 7% of sales. The brand saw a robust 25.1% year-on-year increase in the segment, boosted in part by GST rate cuts, far outpacing the overall motorcycle market, which grew 6.6% over the same period.

Honda managed to gain some ground by increasing sales to 56,713 units from 42,901 in FY25, while TVS sold 9,718 units, up from 4,262. Bajaj made its debut with 3,512 units, Kawasaki sold 1,474, and Yamaha saw a decline to 165 units from 298.

What do analysts say?

Industry analysts attribute Royal Enfield’s stronghold to its early entry into the segment, deep brand recognition, and a portfolio that emphasizes classic and heritage styling—features that remain unmatched by rivals. While competitors are divided between sports bikes, roadsters, and other modern designs, Royal Enfield continues to define the market for mid-capacity classic motorcycles, reinforcing its image as the segment’s benchmark.

Industry analysts attribute Royal Enfield’s dominance to its early entry into the segment, strong brand recognition, and an expanding range of offerings. Another key factor driving its growth is pricing, which remains the most competitive and appealing in the segment.

Earlier known primarily for the Classic 350 and Bullet 350, Royal Enfield has expanded its lineup with three additional models: the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and the new Classic 350, catering to evolving customer preferences in the category. The strategy has paid off well for the company. According to industry analysts, while the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 remain strong sellers, the Hunter 350 is emerging as a key growth driver. Positioned as a modern-retro commuter, the Hunter appeals to younger, urban consumers and first-time buyers. Its relatively affordable pricing—starting at around ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom)—makes it the most accessible Royal Enfield model, boosting the brand’s overall sales momentum.

“The real momentum has come from the Hunter 350, which has expanded the brand’s reach beyond traditional buyers,” said an industry expert tracking the company.

Royal Enfield’s pricing strategy across its portfolio has also played a crucial role. The Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.65 lakh, the Classic 350 at ₹1.85 lakh, Meteor 350 at ₹1.98 lakh, and the Goan Classic 350 at ₹2.23 lakh. This range provides consumers multiple entry points into the brand, while maintaining a premium positioning.

The Hunter 350 undercuts competing models by nearly ₹25,000, giving it a decisive edge in attracting price-sensitive customers aspiring to upgrade.

A significant tailwind for the 350 cc segment has been the reduction in GST from 28% to 18% last year. The tax cut boosted demand in the 350 cc category but had a marginal adverse impact on higher-capacity motorcycles. Sales in the above-350 cc segment declined slightly by 1.4% to 83,547 units in FY26, compared to 84,698 units in FY25.

Despite intensifying competition from established players, Royal Enfield has managed to maintain an overwhelming market share of around 93% in FY26. Rival offerings—from Bajaj’s Dominar and Pulsar range to Honda’s CB350 series, as well as premium models from brands like Triumph, Kawasaki, Yamaha, TVS, and BMW—have yet to significantly dent its leadership.

The broader motorcycle industry grew at a modest 6.6% in FY26, reaching 13.06 million units compared to 12.25 million units in FY25. Entry-level motorcycles below 125 cc saw slower growth of 2.9% but on a high base, while the 125–250 cc segment expanded by 15.6%. In contrast, the above-350 cc category recorded a relatively subdued 5.5% growth.

Sources close to the company indicate that Royal Enfield’s focus on community-building initiatives, such as rider events and brand-led engagement platforms, has strengthened customer loyalty and word-of-mouth promotion. Additionally, improvements in product quality over the past two years have enhanced consumer confidence and repeat purchases.

As competitors continue to price their offerings at a premium, Royal Enfield’s blend of aspirational branding, competitive pricing, and product depth appears to be sustaining its leadership in the country’s fast-evolving mid-capacity motorcycle market.