Routematic has launched COCO Rides, an app-based employee shuttle service, in collaboration with the Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA), supported by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Hinjawadi is Pune’s largest IT cluster, and the shuttle service is expected to benefit 1,25,000 employees across 80 companies associated with HIA, making their daily commute easier.

COCO Rides will operate on 70 routes with 500 boarding points throughout Pune, starting with an initial fleet of 80 buses. The service will connect key residential areas with office hubs in Hinjawadi, offering a daily capacity for up to 20,000 riders. Fares will start at Rs 100. The service is fully app-based and digital, allowing employees of HIA member companies to reserve seats in advance and commute on fixed routes and schedules at consistent prices.

The service was inaugurated at the Infosys campus in Hinjawadi by HIA President Subramanian Radhakrishnan, Sriram Kannan, founder and CEO of Routematic, and Kavitha Ramachandragowda, co-founder and executive director of Routematic.

Kannan on India’s commute infrastructure

Kannan stated that India’s technology hubs are experiencing a struggle with commute infrastructure that cannot keep up with workforce growth. He believes the future of corporate mobility lies in high-capacity, shared transport networks like COCO Rides, which provide predictability and efficiency at scale. Ramachandragowda said that high-density traffic in cities like Pune requires commute solutions that are simple, safe, and reliable. She noted that COCO Rides is designed to offer a cost-effective and dependable daily office commute, while promoting more sustainable urban mobility.

According to HIA’s Radhakrishnan, this initiative addresses the critical mobility challenges in Hinjawadi. COCO Rides exemplifies what can be accomplished when industry stakeholders collaborate to develop practical, scalable solutions. A shared mobility network like this will significantly improve the daily commute experience for employees of member companies and alleviate pressure on the city’s infrastructure, Radhakrishnan added.

Supported by a central command system for real-time monitoring, COCO Rides offers a more organised alternative to ad-hoc shuttle services and informal carpooling, focusing on consistency and safety. Employees can download the COCO Rides app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, register using their mobile numbers and official corporate email IDs, select preferred pickup points and routes, and book seats according to fixed schedules.

Routematic is an innovative urban mobility solution, powered by AI, specifically designed for daily office commutes. The company operates in 24 cities, servicing 400 clients and 350,000 monthly users. In May 2025, Routematic secured $40 million in Series C funding from the Fullerton Carbon Action Fund and Shift4Good. Routematic’s offerings include corporate mobility technology, transport-as-a-service, and fleet operations management. COCO Rides aims to provide fixed-route, high-capacity commuting solutions for corporate hubs.