RIL’s succession plan: Board appoints Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani on Reliance Board 

Reliance AGM 2023 Today: The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries recommended the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries recommended the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

RIL AGM 2023: The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries, at its 46th annual general meeting, recommended the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani had promoted Akash Ambani as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Isha Ambani was appointed as the head of Reliance’s retail arm and Anant Ambani was announced as the head of its new energy business.

The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board. Nita Ambani resigned from the board “in order to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make an even greater impact for India”, the company said. 

“Over the years, RF has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India,” the Board members said. They also lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation.

As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board. “Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas,” the Board said.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 14:51 IST

