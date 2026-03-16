Reliance Industries (RIL) has signed a $3 billion agreement to supply green ammonia to South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corporation for 15 years, marking one of the largest long-term supply deals globally in the emerging green fuels market.

The supplies are scheduled to begin in the second half of FY29, the company said on Monday.

Green ammonia is produced using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels and is increasingly being viewed as a low-carbon alternative for fertilisers, industrial use and shipping fuel. It is made by combining hydrogen produced from renewable power with nitrogen from the air, unlike conventional ammonia that relies on natural gas.

Reliance said the agreement supports the scale-up of its new energy platform, which integrates renewable power, energy storage, green hydrogen and downstream fuels and chemicals. The company is also setting up domestic manufacturing of key clean-energy equipment such as solar modules, battery energy storage systems and electrolysers.

RIL is developing a fully integrated new energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of critical clean-energy technologies.

RIL’s new energy ecosystem

A key pillar of RIL’s new energy ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical clean-energy technologies in India, including solar modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and ectrolyser systems, it said

By integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL aims to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India’s industrial base, it added .

The agreement with Samsung C&T is the first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships supporting the scale-up of RIL’s New Energy platform.

What did Anant Ambani say?

Anant Ambani, executive director, Reliance Industries, said: “We are proud to partner with Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia that is cost-competitive and reliable. This partnership marks an important step in India’s clean-energy journey. RIL’s New Energy initiative aims not only to advance the energy transition but also to build a strong industrial platform for India by integrating India’s renewable resources with the country’s manufacturing leadership, world-class talent and innovation to produce value-added green fuels and chemicals at scale.”

“At the heart of this vision is our commitment to indigenising the critical technologies of the energy transition — solar, battery energy storage systems, and electrolysers — under a strong Make-in-India framework. Partnerships such as this will help scale our green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactories, while contributing to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives,” he added.

Reliance’s new energy programme is anchored by the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a 5,000-acre facility being developed in Jamnagar. The complex is designed to integrate solar power generation, energy storage, hydrogen production and ammonia manufacturing alongside advanced clean-energy manufacturing units.

Samsung C&T, founded in 1938, operates a global network across about 40 countries and is involved in trading industrial materials and developing renewable energy projects.

Reliance has set a target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 as it expands its clean-energy portfolio. The company said the agreement with Samsung C&T is the first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships planned for its green fuels business.