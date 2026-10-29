Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, an oil-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q2FY27 results on October 30. The earnings announcement comes just 2 days after the strong stock market debut of the telecom arm, Jio Platforms. How will this and the elevated crude rates impact the company’s Q2 earnings?

What makes the timing of these results even more interesting is the way crude prices have been surging higher globally in the past few weeks.

Reliance Industries’ consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to rise 15% year-on-year Q2 supported by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Here are key factors to watch out for aheda of the company’s Q2 results –

1. RIL Q2 Preview: O2C business to drive Reliance Industries’ earnings

Brent prices have surged over 12-13% in the last 1 month. Kotak expects Reliance Industries’ O2C segment EBITDA to rise 47% year-on-year in Q2FY27. Reliance Industries’ standalone EBITDA is expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter. “Standalone EBITDA expected to stay flat QoQ at approximately Rs 19,540 crore, driven by higher crack spreads, partly offset by higher crude costs.”

The brokerage house expects the business to benefit from strong earnings at its special economic zone (SEZ) refinery, which is not affected by the windfall tax on fuel exports. “O2C will likely benefits from strong SEZ refinery earnings (no windfall tax impact), US ethane-based petchem and a weak Indian Rupee,” Kotak noted.

2. RIL Q2 Preview: Oil and gas earnings may remain under pressure

Reliance Industries’ oil and gas segment EBITDA is expected to decline 7.2% year-on-year, on account of lower production given the global geopolitical concerns and price volatility.

Kotak also believes that OMCs companies including Reliance Industries may perform better on a sequential basis as average Brent crude prices has declined around 8% sequentially in Q2FY27 though it was still 40% higher year-on-year due to the West Asia crisis.

3. RIL Q2 Preview: Jio Platforms in focus

Jio Platforms saw a blockbuster listing on the exchanges on October 28. Any commentary on the telecom major’s financial by the Reliance management will be in focus as a result.

PL Capital expects “Jio’s EBITDA to rise 3.0% QoQ, driven by approximately 1.0% increase in ARPU to Rs218, supported by strong subscriber growth of approximately 8 million.”

Nomura also believes that Jio Platforms is well positioned to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) and improve cash flow as its heavy investment in 5G infrastructure begins to ease.

The brokerage expects Jio to report an annual EBITDA growth of around 13.5% between FY26 and FY29.

4. RIL Q2 Preview: Retail business may see muted growth

Reliance Industries’ retail business is expected to report revenue growth of 11.7% year-on-year, according to Kotak. However, the brokerage expects retail EBITDA to decline marginally by 0.8% year-on-year, with lower EBITDA margins weighing on performance.

5. RIL Q2 Preview: New Energy focus

The company has been accelerating execution across the value chain in the new energy space. During the Q1 results, RIL had announced that it aims to start installation post-monsoon, with transmission capacity ready in time for the export of electricity this year. According to them, all work is aimed at scaling up of execution to 55 MWp solar and 150 MWh batteries on daily basis by next year.

The street will watch out for any additional detail in this regard.

Reliance Q1FY27 recap

In the previous quarter, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a 22.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit attributable to owners to Rs 20,946 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 26,994 crore in the year-ago quarter, largely due to a high base that included gains from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints.

However, revenue from operations rose 25.4% to Rs 3,11,850 crore, while EBITDA increased 10.7% to Rs 47,517 crore, supported by strong refining margins and improved petrochemical spreads.

The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business led growth, with revenue rising 30.4% to Rs 2,01,803 crore and EBITDA increasing 17.2% to Rs 17,010 crore.

Jio Platforms reported 12% revenue growth, while Reliance Retail’s revenue increased 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore.

RIL Q2FY27 results on October 30

Reliance Industries Q2 results will be announced after market closing on Friday, October 30. On Financialexpress.com, we will bring you live coverage of the news, views and the latest update from the Q2 performance.