Reliance Industries plans to invest around Rs 15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) to establish nearly 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants by 2030, stepping up its investment in domestic bioenergy as India looks to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The conglomerate aims to produce about 5 million cubic metres of gas daily from agricultural residue by 2030, Vikas Rathi, chief financial officer of Reliance’s Bio Energy Business, said at the 14th CII Bioenergy Summit on Tuesday.

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Reliance currently operates 45 biogas plants across 10 states, producing 350 tonne per day. However, these facilities are operating below capacity. The company plans to add another 10 plants by March 2027, taking its total daily output to 1,100 tonne, equivalent to approximately 1.5-2 million cubic metres of gas.

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“We have CBG plants in 10 states. Wherever agro-residue is available, we will set up the plants,” Rathi told reporters.

Reliance supplies biogas to city gas distribution companies catering to households and small industries.

Highlighting the challenges in scaling up production, Rathi said uninterrupted availability of agricultural residue remains critical to the sector’s expansion.

He stressed the need for “sustainable availability of agro-residue throughout the year” and called on states to undertake district-wise mapping of feedstock supplies to prevent competition between CBG developers. Rathi also sought greater involvement of farmers and farmer-producer organisations, investment in agricultural residue collection machinery and promotion of organic manure produced at biogas facilities.

Reliance’s FY26 annual report had recorded 35 operational CBG plants, producing more than 270 tonne daily. The company said its green fuel supplies served over 40,000 vehicles daily through approximately 270 retail outlets, including those of other distributors.

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The expansion comes as India targets increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.2%.

Addressing the summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said bioenergy could reduce petroleum imports while generating additional income for farmers and creating employment.

A Amarnath, an officer on special duty at the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said India imports around 88-90% of its crude oil, 60% of LPG and nearly 50% of LNG requirements. “Every unit of fuel that we produce at home reduces our exposure towards events like what we are witnessing in West Asia, which are far beyond our own control,” Amarnath said. He added that over 230 biogas plants had been commissioned nationwide, with CBG blending in city gas distribution networks set to reach 5% in 2028-29.